Realms of Pixel debuts new Skybreak Tower event

Realmss of Pixel, the hit anime-inspired gacha RPG from Novasonic is debuting a brand-new in-game event packed with challenges and rewards. Running from now until September 10th, the Skybreak Tower event sees players grouped and pit against each other for the top spot on the leaderboards and top rewards.

Realms of Pixel boasts a vast cast of anime-inspired characters to choose from. And yes, we've ranked the Realms of Pixel's cast on our tier list, in case that seems a bit overwhelming. Once you've passed level 60 (or already have), you'll be divided into rankings ranging from Unrivaled to Apex, Elite, Advanced and Beginner.

The crux of the event is issuing challenges and taking on other players. You get five free challenges a day before you need to purchase up to five additional challenges. From there, you rise up the leaderboards, and when the event ends, you have rewards distributed.

Breaking the sky

Of course, there are easier ways to get rewards, like checking out our Realms of Pixel code list ,for example . But undoubtedly, many of you will relish the opportunity to put your skills to the test against other players and be rewarded for your efforts.

You'll want to get yourself a good team together for these challenges, too, because depending on where you place, you'll be facing off against the best teams in Realms of Pixel. But even if you're just jumping in to have a go, it'll give you a chance to see some of the best players at work in your power category.

