Off the AppStore: The office pastime goes mobile in CHAIR Champions

A racing game from the imagination of every office worker

Apartments and offices are courses, chairs are vehicles

Roll fast, keep up your energy, and dethrone opponents

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

As someone who has worked in an office before, the best part of working in such an environment is whenever the internet goes down. We couldn't leave in case it suddenly came back, and we were still on the clock, so that we could kill time however we wanted. Of course, the best way to do that is to experiment with all the office-centric tools and furniture, such as the rolling chairs. You can form teams or compete as an individual roller as you try to win the race or complete obstacle courses. Now, you can experience all that without having to go to the office thanks to Bucket-Full Games and CHAIR Champions.

The people have risen and donated their apartments, taking over offices to host their races. As one of the people, you can participate in a race where only those who are most determined and have the most endurance can hope to come out on top. You'll be racing through the makeshift tracks as you try to maintain balance and control while evading all the obstacles and trying to take the coveted first-place spot. You'll have a variety of racers and top-quality chairs to choose from, and navigate the different tracks.

What you need to remember, though, is that these chairs are not cars and require your pushing and foot power to move and gain speed. You'll need to keep your energy up so that you can stay in the race and continue moving forward. The weaker you get, the more your strength wanes, and you could be knocked off by crashing into a couch or a rival racer. Thankfully, there are collectables to restore your energy, chair integrity, and gain a speed boost if you fall behind. What matters most is that if you fall off the chair, you get right back on the bike, erm, chair.

CHAIR Champions is a 2D pixel-art racing game based on something every bored working person can relate to. You can play offline or try your luck with the online multiplier to see who the best chair-racer is, or take on the AI opponents. You've got a choice between classic racing and testing your speed and efficiency by doing the Time Attack. With all the different racers and chairs, you've got a lot of different combos to try out, so work hard and chair harder!

CHAIR Champions is available to download and play on its itch.io page!