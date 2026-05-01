Faith dev Airdorf talks bringing the retro horror hit to mobile and the nightmares of iOS approval

Have a little faith

Indie horror hit Faith is set to make its way to mobile, according to creator Airdorf

While it's still in early production, fans can expect more news about it in 2027

But as it turns out, the real nightmare may have been trying to get it onto iOS!

While I've been here at Gamescom LatAm 2026, I was pleasantly surprised to see not just major AAA productions taking centre-stage, but also indie publishers and devs. I was even more surprised to spot New Blood, the publisher behind hits such as Ultrakill and Iron Lung, manning their own booth.

And it wasn't just a crew selling merch either. I managed to catch up with none other than Airdorf, the developer behind critically acclaimed retro horror Faith and its collected version, Faith: The Unholy Trinity. He was attending to promote both Faith's latest console version and another upcoming New Blood project called Tenebris Somnia.

If you've not heard of Faith, then here's a brief introduction: You play as Catholic priest John Ward, who returns to the site of a failed exorcism seeking to put the demonic spirit to rest. But as you might expect, things quickly get out of hand, and it turns out there're far worse things than death to fear...

Cheerful stuff! And I was pleasantly surprised to hear Airdorf offhandedly mention a planned mobile version of this indie hit. Naturally, I felt the need to sit him down and rattle off a few questions!

Well, I did one mobile game. It was called Hatching. It was on iOS, and it was for IFC Midnight. They were wanting to promote their movie Hatching. I had worked with them before to do other games that were promotional tie-ins, but they were web games. So this was my first like 'mobile' mobile game.

Yeah, it was like in 2023, I think, or 2024.

So it's about like user acquisition, I guess. We're on PC, and we're on console, but by and large, just doing the research, 40 or like 40-45% of the games market is mobile.

And that's a significant chunk that I'm missing. And I would like to start focusing on mobile ports of some of my games to tap into that and kind of discover new player bases. One of the biggest issues for me was the entry cost, or I guess the cost of entering the space, especially with iOS.

So with Android, I found that it's been very easy to export out of Game Maker (Faith is made in Game Maker), and you can instantly play it. Google Play seems pretty friendly and pretty easy to access. iOS was such a pain for Hatching, especially.

Like I was telling you, to get on the iOS Store and have there not be any problems or hangups, I had to have a new MacBook with the newest OS, the newest version of Game Maker and the newest versions of all the SDKs. And then the phone that I was testing on had to be the newest one with the newest OS. And there was a fee on top of that.

It just seemed like so much red tape and so many hoops to jump through. And then on top of that, the more research I did, like Android is way more widely used in the world, you know, than Apple. And so, to me, I'm just a guy on the outside doing this for like the first time. I don't have much experience, but it just seems like a no-brainer to focus on Android first.

For me, iOS is kind of an afterthought. It's kind of like porting my games from PC to Mac. It just doesn't make sense because there are so many barriers to legitimately putting your games on Mac or on iOS, and then it's a smaller customer base in the end.

So yeah, I mean, our first focus for the mobile version or tablet version and the mobile version of Tenebris Somnia (if we end up doing that) will likely be Android first.

Yeah, I've been prototyping. So I've got it [working] on an Android phone and on a tablet, and I'm working out basic display stuff, like getting the window size right. I will tell you that it runs very well on Android, and I've already made some prototypes. We're gonna try to make progress on that before the end of the year.

I can't promise that it'll be out on mobile by the end of the year, but probably by 2027, we'll have some significant news to share about the Faith Mobile Port.