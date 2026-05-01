World War: Machines Conquest celebrates their 4th Global Celebration with festive gifts, cosmetics, and Alliance Raids

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Time for some fireworks

All-new 5 Star Legendary Command Tank and Aircraft Boxes arrive

Themed cosmetics up for grabs

Gift Tank Alliance raids make a comeback

Joycity is starting the month right with the 4th Global Celebration festivities for World War: Machines Conquest, and as you might expect, there'll be plenty of goodies to grab throughout the celebration. This includes fresh base skins you can flaunt along with cosmetics like portrait frames and Firework base effect items, because who wouldn't want to welcome the anniversary with a whole lotta colours?

These special effects aren't just for show, either - Fireworks add special buffs that'll be available for everyone, so whether you're a rookie or a veteran, you can benefit from the celebrations all the same.

Coinciding with the celebration festivities are the highly requested Gift Tank Alliance raids - and to help you prove your worth out on the battlefield, the all-new 5 Star Legendary Command Tank and Aircraft Boxes will be debuting as well.

It's definitely shaping up to be a celebration to remember, and why wouldn't it? There's a reason why this WW2 strategy masterpiece has over 10 million players going for it across the globe - and even more so this May, especially since the events have never been this massive before.

If you're keen on joining the fight yourself, World War: Machines Conquest is available on iOS and Android as free-to-play with in-app purchases - and the official website is a fantastic place to start!