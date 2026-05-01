Spirit King Quest has launched its Cats are the Masters of the World crossover with cuteness overload ahead

Cats = chaos

Cats are the Masters of the World collab goodies arrive

Familiar characters and new faces join in

Pet Skins and Wing Skins available too

Cats are masters of the world. 'Nuff said.

The aptly titled collab within Spirit King Quest is exactly that - in fact, it really is exactly as it says on the tin, because the idle RPG is bringing the "Cats are the Masters of the World" animation series to the fray. We did tease this epic clash in February, and now that it's officially here, I think it's safe to say that chaos is bound to ensue.

In particular, the characters 'Chichi', 'Morang', and 'Caesar Kang Tae-sik' will be debuting along with fresh faces 'Navi', 'Naerong', and 'King'. As you might expect from crossover, there will be plenty of cosmetics up for grabs that are themed around the IP, with Pet Skins and Wing Skins included on top of New Collaboration Spirits.

If you're looking to grab some extra resources before diving into the cat-astrophe, there's actually a special SNS Share Event that's currently underway, where you stand a chance to win Super Diamonds simply by sharing the official Discord post.

And given how adorable the character designs here are, I think doing a collab centred entirely on fluffy feline friends is totally on-point. Talk about proper branding, eh?

Admittedly, I might be a tad biased reporting about this, because I think cats are the most awesome creatures in the world (hence my love for Neko Atsume). But there are also plenty of login rewards available right now, including [Romance Flower], [Hamster Ear], [100 Summon Spirit Stone], and [500 Diamond]. Spirit King Quest does seem determined to keep the fun going, and when you throw cats into the mix, it's just cuteness overload waiting to happen.

For now, though, if you're somehow not satisfied with playing with these cute cat companions, why not take a gander at our list of the best idle RPGs on Android for a taste of something similar?