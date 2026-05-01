Dice of Kalma celebrates 300,000 downloads with a more casual Daily Mode

Keep kalm-a

300,000-download mark surpassed

Daily Mode offers new challenges every day

Follows the recently released Endless Mode

We've been getting plenty of Balatro-likes popping up on mobile recently, and one that's caught our eye - particularly, our editor-in-chief Dann's eye - is Dice of Kalma. It comes as no surprise, then, that the dice-based roguelike has now just passed its 300,000-download mark, and with Pepperbox Studios having just launched its Endless Mode last month, I think it's safe to say things are only going to get better from here.

This time around, the more laid-back Daily Mode has also been released, which offers a fresh challenge for you to take on every 24 hours. And if you're not familiar with how things work, you essentially try your luck against the guardian of the Underworld himself - the eponymous Kalma.

As you might expect from the genre, you'll build your decks and strategise the most epic synergies to win, all so you can make your way to the land of the living. And with more than 200 distinct "skulls" you can experiment with, the replayability is really off the charts - something I absolutely love about roguelikes.

What's even more interesting about the 300,000-download milestone is that this actually isn't entirely free - instead, it's free with a single purchase that will remove ads for $4.99. Basically, that's pretty much like a free-to-try experience on mobile, with the whole thing playable on PC if you're looking for something uninterrupted.

And with the amount of replayable content you can obsess over, I'd say that's not a bad price.

In any case, Dice of Kalma also just recently launched its Pick Your Poison update, so if there's ever going to be a good time to dive in, it's now. Otherwise, if you're on the hunt for something similar but a tad different, why not take a gander at our list of the best roguelikes on iOS to get your fill?