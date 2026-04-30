App Army Assemble: Dark Tap Dice - "Is this idler a successful roll?"

We ask the App Army

A lot of games are drawing some influence from Balatro right now, and Dark Tap Dice is no different. It looks to capture some of that case by using dice rolls in battle alongside poker combos. But does it do enough to impress our App Army readers?

Here's what they said:

Dark Tap Dice is an idle RPG where you progress by forming combos from poker hands made from dice. Your character constantly battles enemies coming in from the right. As you defeat them, you gain gold that you can use to upgrade your stats and refresh your dice. But gems pay for powerful upgrades, and unless you lay down the cash, you are limited to so many a day.

So enemies are not animated but are well drawn, and the gameplay is simple to pick up with the added depth of the numerous possible upgrades. However, after a few hours of play, I just got bored with the game, and I doubt I will go back to it.

Dark Tap Dice is a unique mix of poker and dice blended with RPG and idle elements. The gameplay mainly consists of rolling dice to formulate attacks for your hero, as you fight enemies stage by stage. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m a rookie when it comes to poker. Luckily, I never felt hindered in any way, thanks to a quick tutorial and simple gameplay that really places an emphasis on rolling matches more than anything else.

I really enjoyed Dark Tap Dice’s graphic art style, which seemed to pop on the screen with flashy, special effects. Being that it’s also an idle game, progression is constantly going on with minimal input by the player, even when you’re not playing. However, all this can be good or bad depending on what you are looking for in a game.

Personally, I don't see the point of this game. Very little gameplay, no significant optimisation, no challenge arising from rule changes, and in the end just boring dice sorting... "Fortunately," you can ask the game to play itself.

I’m a bit torn on this one. The visual vibe is good, and the idea of poker hands or Yahtzee to determine the power of your strike is interesting. And I don’t mind a challenge- like having to choose your dice quickly. But really, I found myself picking dice so quickly that I was missing that good visual vibe. And your only alternative is to pay to let the game play itself. I guess if you’re a fan of idle or auto-levelling (which I’m not), this would be a good game for you. As it stands, to me, this is a game that could have been much better.

I have gotten myself hooked on idle tapping games in the past. Be it cool rewards, a minor sense of strategy or humour. Sadly, Dark Tap Dice lacks these kinds of mechanics. Creating hands by matching dice is a bit of fun at first until you realise that setting to auto is much quicker. There is very little left to do but upgrade your chosen protagonist. As idle tappers go, I find it hard to recommend Dark Tap Dice.

I've been giving it a go throughout the weekend, and I think there's a decent game there, but right now things are just a little too simple, and also a bit too slow. This isn't helped by gems being the only way to upgrade the more meaningful upgrades that actually have an effect on gameplay aside from simple stat-ups. While you can get more gems every day, once you've got your daily amount, there is almost no real reason to keep playing. Overall, it has promise, but as it stands, it's not really worth playing over any of the other idle hero-style games.

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