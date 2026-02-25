Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list (February 2026) - Once upon a time, we ranked every character...

In this article, you will find a comprehensive Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list where we have ranked all the units in the game. Its purpose is to provide new players with a snapshot of the current meta.

is a casual idle gacha game, similar to AFK Arena or Nikke: Goddess of Victory . Battles occur entirely automatically, so the most important aspect of the game is being able to design strong teams.

Progress is relatively straightforward from the start. You push through levels and claim various quests that provide resources. There are also offline rewards that you claim when you log back in.

There is a plethora of Fairy Tail characters you can collect, so if you're a fan of the series or the manga and you enjoy this genre, then you've probably found your game.

About our Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list

Let's say a few words about what each unit's rating means, so you can have a better idea of how this tier list works.

In this game, you can upgrade your units using various resources (such as shards) to make them stronger. Now, especially if you are a f2p (free-to-play) player and don't plan on spending real money on the game, it's a good idea not to waste your resources on units that aren't worth it.

In this list, you can see which units are the best, so that when you acquire them, you'll know they are a safe choice to upgrade.

Tier Character S+ Dark Mage Zeref, Jellal, Irene, First Dream Laxus, Erza Heaven-W, Wendy Marvell, Satan Mirajane, Mavis, Bunny Lucy, Cyber Rogue S Natsu (Dragon F.), Laxus Dreyar, Bunny Yukino, First Dream Erza, Lucy Leo Form, Gray Fullbuster, Holy Night Juvia, Gaav (D.S)., Mirajane, Levy McGarden S- Holy Night Mirajane, Mystogan, Minerva Orland, Meredy, Kagura, Cyber Sting, Hades, Brandish, Silver F A Juvia Lockser, Larcade, Gajeel Redfox, Natsu Dragneel, Freed Justine, Mard Geer, Elfman Strauss, August, Makarov B Gildarts Clive, Rogue Cheney, Ichiya, Lucy Heartfilia C Cana Alberone, Jura Neekis, Sting Eucliffe, Sherria Blendy, Lyon Vastia

In the following pages, we will talk a bit more specifically about the units in each tier so you can have a better overall picture.