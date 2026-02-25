Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list (February 2026) - Once upon a time, we ranked every character...
In this article, you will find a comprehensive Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list where we have ranked all the units in the game. Its purpose is to provide new players with a snapshot of the current meta.
Progress is relatively straightforward from the start. You push through levels and claim various quests that provide resources. There are also offline rewards that you claim when you log back in.
There is a plethora of Fairy Tail characters you can collect, so if you're a fan of the series or the manga and you enjoy this genre, then you've probably found your game.
About our Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier listLet's say a few words about what each unit's rating means, so you can have a better idea of how this tier list works.
In this game, you can upgrade your units using various resources (such as shards) to make them stronger. Now, especially if you are a f2p (free-to-play) player and don't plan on spending real money on the game, it's a good idea not to waste your resources on units that aren't worth it.
In this list, you can see which units are the best, so that when you acquire them, you'll know they are a safe choice to upgrade.
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Dark Mage Zeref, Jellal, Irene, First Dream Laxus, Erza Heaven-W, Wendy Marvell, Satan Mirajane, Mavis, Bunny Lucy, Cyber Rogue
|S
|Natsu (Dragon F.), Laxus Dreyar, Bunny Yukino, First Dream Erza, Lucy Leo Form, Gray Fullbuster, Holy Night Juvia, Gaav (D.S)., Mirajane, Levy McGarden
|S-
|Holy Night Mirajane, Mystogan, Minerva Orland, Meredy, Kagura, Cyber Sting, Hades, Brandish, Silver F
|A
|Juvia Lockser, Larcade, Gajeel Redfox, Natsu Dragneel, Freed Justine, Mard Geer, Elfman Strauss, August, Makarov
|B
|Gildarts Clive, Rogue Cheney, Ichiya, Lucy Heartfilia
|C
|Cana Alberone, Jura Neekis, Sting Eucliffe, Sherria Blendy, Lyon Vastia
In the following pages, we will talk a bit more specifically about the units in each tier so you can have a better overall picture.
1
S+ Tier
So, these characters are at the top of the Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list we created for the simple reason that you will see them in all the top-tier teams.
Let’s talk a bit about how these units work so you can understand their synergies:
- Jellal & Dream Laxus: These are your primary damage dealers, although Jellal’s kit also includes a bit of crowd control. Dream Laxus focuses more on single-target damage but also provides AoE (Area of Effect).
- Erza (Heaven's Wheel): She is currently the best tank in the game, so there’s not much more to say—she's a must.
- Irene & Wendy Marvell: These two provide debuffs and sustain (healing/buffs), respectively.
As for Satan Mirajane, Mavis, Bunny Lucy, and Cyber Rogue, these units are meta in the game's PvP. However, when it comes to PvE, their performance drops off significantly.
2
S Tier
We should also say a few words about the S-tier units on our list, as they are also very strong. So, here we go:
- Natsu (Dragon Force) & Laxus Dreyar: Both are very powerful damage dealers.
- Lucy (Leo Form) & Mirajane: These units provide sustained damage and some utility. Lucy uses her summons, while Mirajane buffs the entire team when she transforms.
- Gray & Juvia (Holy Night): (I had to put these two together, right?) They focus more on debuffs and crowd control (CC) rather than raw damage in their kits.
3
Conclusion
Below, I will provide a summary of the rest of the table, as I don't think it's necessary to go into great detail for these units.S Tier:
S-tier units are strong and flexible picks overall that you can use to round out your composition. This includes control/utility (Mystogan, Meredy), single-target burst (Minerva, Kagura), and DPS/disruption (Cyber Sting, Hades). A Tier:
Obviously not meta, but they are reliable units. Especially if you are a new player, you are going to use them until you can switch them for better ones. F Tier:
These are very weak, so don't really bother with them.
Well, it's about time to wrap up this article. The game is still quite new, and many new units will be released in the future.
This means that the Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list may change every time a new unit is introduced, depending on how powerful it is. For this reason, it’s a good idea to check back here regularly to keep a clear idea of the game's meta.