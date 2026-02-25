Menu
How Tos

Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list (February 2026) - Once upon a time, we ranked every character...

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| FAIRY TAIL Wizard Chronicle
Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list (February 2026) - Once upon a time, we ranked every character...

Left Arrow
0/3
Right Arrow

In this article, you will find a comprehensive Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list where we have ranked all the units in the game. Its purpose is to provide new players with a snapshot of the current meta.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle is a casual idle gacha game, similar to AFK Arena or Nikke: Goddess of Victory. Battles occur entirely automatically, so the most important aspect of the game is being able to design strong teams.

Progress is relatively straightforward from the start. You push through levels and claim various quests that provide resources. There are also offline rewards that you claim when you log back in.

There is a plethora of Fairy Tail characters you can collect, so if you're a fan of the series or the manga and you enjoy this genre, then you've probably found your game.

About our Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle tier list

Let's say a few words about what each unit's rating means, so you can have a better idea of how this tier list works.

In this game, you can upgrade your units using various resources (such as shards) to make them stronger. Now, especially if you are a f2p (free-to-play) player and don't plan on spending real money on the game, it's a good idea not to waste your resources on units that aren't worth it.

In this list, you can see which units are the best, so that when you acquire them, you'll know they are a safe choice to upgrade.

Tier Character
S+ Dark Mage Zeref, Jellal, Irene, First Dream Laxus, Erza Heaven-W, Wendy Marvell, Satan Mirajane, Mavis, Bunny Lucy, Cyber Rogue
S Natsu (Dragon F.), Laxus Dreyar, Bunny Yukino, First Dream Erza, Lucy Leo Form, Gray Fullbuster, Holy Night Juvia, Gaav (D.S)., Mirajane, Levy McGarden
S- Holy Night Mirajane, Mystogan, Minerva Orland, Meredy, Kagura, Cyber Sting, Hades, Brandish, Silver F
A Juvia Lockser, Larcade, Gajeel Redfox, Natsu Dragneel, Freed Justine, Mard Geer, Elfman Strauss, August, Makarov
B Gildarts Clive, Rogue Cheney, Ichiya, Lucy Heartfilia
C Cana Alberone, Jura Neekis, Sting Eucliffe, Sherria Blendy, Lyon Vastia

In the following pages, we will talk a bit more specifically about the units in each tier so you can have a better overall picture.

Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ Tier

Happy Flight promo â blue winged cat mascot holding checkered flags over a sky-and-grass background; Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle logo

So, these characters are at the top of the Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list we created for the simple reason that you will see them in all the top-tier teams.

Let’s talk a bit about how these units work so you can understand their synergies:

  • Jellal & Dream Laxus: These are your primary damage dealers, although Jellal’s kit also includes a bit of crowd control. Dream Laxus focuses more on single-target damage but also provides AoE (Area of Effect).
  • Erza (Heaven's Wheel): She is currently the best tank in the game, so there’s not much more to say—she's a must.
  • Irene & Wendy Marvell: These two provide debuffs and sustain (healing/buffs), respectively.

As for Satan Mirajane, Mavis, Bunny Lucy, and Cyber Rogue, these units are meta in the game's PvP. However, when it comes to PvE, their performance drops off significantly.

2
S Tier

Sweet Gift promo â two blue?haired characters in pastel baking outfits holding whisks amid cupcakes and hearts; small white cat in apron; Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle logo.

We should also say a few words about the S-tier units on our list, as they are also very strong. So, here we go:

  • Natsu (Dragon Force) & Laxus Dreyar: Both are very powerful damage dealers.
  • Lucy (Leo Form) & Mirajane: These units provide sustained damage and some utility. Lucy uses her summons, while Mirajane buffs the entire team when she transforms.
  • Gray & Juvia (Holy Night): (I had to put these two together, right?) They focus more on debuffs and crowd control (CC) rather than raw damage in their kits.

3
Conclusion

Victory Bunny promo â characters in bunny outfits holding playing cards on a sparkly purple background; Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle logo.

Below, I will provide a summary of the rest of the table, as I don't think it's necessary to go into great detail for these units.

S Tier:
S-tier units are strong and flexible picks overall that you can use to round out your composition. This includes control/utility (Mystogan, Meredy), single-target burst (Minerva, Kagura), and DPS/disruption (Cyber Sting, Hades). A Tier:
Obviously not meta, but they are reliable units. Especially if you are a new player, you are going to use them until you can switch them for better ones. F Tier:
These are very weak, so don't really bother with them.

Well, it's about time to wrap up this article. The game is still quite new, and many new units will be released in the future.

This means that the Fairy Tail: Wizard Chronicle tier list may change every time a new unit is introduced, depending on how powerful it is. For this reason, it’s a good idea to check back here regularly to keep a clear idea of the game's meta.

FAIRY TAIL Wizard Chronicle icon
Download now!
FAIRY TAIL Wizard Chronicle
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/3
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.