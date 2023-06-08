Call of Dragons tier list - Every hero ranked

Tier S includes the best heroes in Call of Dragons. They are overpowered, allowing even unskilled players to feel like a god in the game. Thus, it might be fixed in the upcoming updates. The only issue with Tier S heroes is accessibility. Be ready to spend a lot of time trying to get the most powerful heroes in Call of Dragons.

Bakshi

Syndrion

Ffraegar

Velyn

Kinnara

Theia

Nico

Madeline

Emrys

Hosk

Liliya

Liliya is the most accessible hero from tier S. She can be obtained by buying the First Purchase offer, which costs only $0.99. Still, such a low price doesn’t mean that Liliya is a weak character. Liliya is the hero of the League of Order - a particular faction led by the Human Kingdom. She is a long-range magic attacker who deals heavy damage with Rage Skills. Using them, Liliya significantly damages and increases allies’ Magic ATK and maximum HP.

Hosk

Hosk has been rated as one of the best characters by many players, and we cannot ignore this fact. Hosk belongs to the Wilderburg faction, which controls Tamaris’ northern and eastern regions. Hosk is the perfect hero for everyone who wants to enjoy the classic melee attacker. He excels at enhancing normal attacks and is perfectly suitable for attacking enemy Strongholds, Cities, and Rallied Armies.