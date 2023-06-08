Call of Dragons tier list - Every hero ranked
Even though Call of Dragons is a fairly new video game, it has already managed to gather a massive fan base. One of the main contributors to this is the exciting variety of heroes. Call of Dragons has more than twenty characters, each with unique skills, stats, and abilities. While the characters seem balanced, some overpowered heroes can significantly improve your in-game experience, offering you the best battle effectiveness.
By reading this guide, you can learn about the Call of Dragons tier list. We ranked all the heroes from the most powerful to the weakest to give you the best understanding of the characters’ system in Call of Dragons. Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Tier S
Tier S includes the best heroes in Call of Dragons. They are overpowered, allowing even unskilled players to feel like a god in the game. Thus, it might be fixed in the upcoming updates. The only issue with Tier S heroes is accessibility. Be ready to spend a lot of time trying to get the most powerful heroes in Call of Dragons.
- Bakshi
- Syndrion
- Ffraegar
- Velyn
- Kinnara
- Theia
- Nico
- Madeline
- Emrys
- Hosk
- Liliya
Liliya
Liliya is the most accessible hero from tier S. She can be obtained by buying the First Purchase offer, which costs only $0.99. Still, such a low price doesn’t mean that Liliya is a weak character. Liliya is the hero of the League of Order - a particular faction led by the Human Kingdom. She is a long-range magic attacker who deals heavy damage with Rage Skills. Using them, Liliya significantly damages and increases allies’ Magic ATK and maximum HP.
Hosk
Hosk has been rated as one of the best characters by many players, and we cannot ignore this fact. Hosk belongs to the Wilderburg faction, which controls Tamaris’ northern and eastern regions. Hosk is the perfect hero for everyone who wants to enjoy the classic melee attacker. He excels at enhancing normal attacks and is perfectly suitable for attacking enemy Strongholds, Cities, and Rallied Armies.
Tier A
Even though Tier A is ranked lower than Tier S in our guide, Tier A includes heroes perfectly suitable even for the late-game stages. As Call of Dragons is a pretty new video game, some tier A heroes might become the highest-tier characters in the upcoming updates.
- Indis
- Garwood
- Nika
- Waldyr
- Gwanwyn
- Eliana
Waldyr
Waldyr is one of the heroes shown during the Call of Dragons prologue video. While Waldyr doesn’t deserve a place in Tier S, he can easily be called one of the most influential heroes from Tier A.
Waldyr is a human who belongs to the League of Order. He is a mage who is good at dealing heavy damage with Rage Skills. The character has potent stats and good damage, allowing him to defeat other Lords in the field effectively.
Nika
Despite being a legendary character, Nika is only ranked in Tier A. She will likely get rebalanced and appear in the highest tier soon.
Nika belongs to the League of Order faction. Even though her appearance is cute and attractive, she is considered one of the best damage dealers in the game. Moreover, her skills increase attacks even more.
Tier B
Tier B includes potent heroes who can perform well up to the late game’s stages. Thus, even some experienced players use Tier B heroes.
Still, if you're aiming for the best in-game result, choosing from tier S or A heroes would be best. There you can find characters who can perform better in various in-game situations.
- Pan
- Atheus
- Kregg
- Alwyn
- Alistair
Alwyn
Alwyn is one of the members of the age-old alliance between Elves, which is called Springwardens. While he cannot boast outstanding stats and skills, Alwyns’ attack range is long. He is a master of poisons and can deal significant damage with his Rage skill Venomous Overgrowth.
The best thing about Alwyn is that he is accessible. You can get this powerful hero from the first summons. Still, it requires a dose of luck.
Alistair
Alistair is a tank belonging to the League of Order. He is the royal court guard, a respectful position in the Call of Dragons world.
Alistar is ideal for fighting Strongholds, Cities and Rallied Armies. His Rage Skill allows Alistair to hit multiple targets simultaneously - a decent ability for a Tier B character.
Tier C
While characters from Tier C are still playable and can show good results initially, there are many analogues for them. You can find replacements for Tier C heroes from the first day of playing the game.
- Bakhar
Bakhar
Bakhar belongs to the Wilderburg faction that controls the northern and eastern regions of Tamaris. Bakhar is the weakest of the three heroes shown during the prologue video to Call of Dragons.
While Bakhar can still deal tons of damage using Rage Skills, his stats are not that good. So, we hope that the developers will deal with this problem and improve this hero soon.
Tier D
Tier D includes the worst heroes in Call of Dragons. Even though Tier D heroes welcome you into the game, they become useless after a few hours of playing. Check the list below to learn about Tier D characters and avoid spending resources on them.
- Ordo
- Kella
- Chakcha
Ordo
Ordo is a one-eyed veteran who lost his power with age. Even though we don’t know about Ordo at the peak of his power, he is now one of the game’s worst heroes, belonging to the Wilderburg faction.
Why did we highlight him from others? Ordo is a Tank, and he has incredible survivability that allows him to stay competitive even during the most brutal battles. If this character had better attack potential, he would quickly appear in Tier B, for example.
That's the complete Call of Dragons tier list, with every character ranked by their power and potential. Consider that this video game is fairly new, so the developers will likely try their best to balance the game as much as possible. Therefore, don’t get surprised if the tier list changes significantly over time.
