Twin Shot Deluxe brings a Nitrome classic to mobile with gorgeous retro art and gameplay

Twin Shot Deluxe brings a Nitrome classic back from the days of Flash gaming

It's set to arrive on iOS and Android on April 30th

Take on the role of angelic cats wielding bows and arrows to fight off invading monsters

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: some of the best mobile games out there are those which take inspiration from Flash games. And that idea's never been exemplified better than with the upcoming launch of Nitrome's Twin Shot Deluxe, which is set to arrive on iOS and Android April 30th (or sometime thereafter).

Twin Shot Deluxe is a platformer-shooter that sees you taking on the role of angelic cats defending their cloud-borne city from invading monsters with the aid of their bows and arrows. It's a decidedly sparse premise, but one that comes loaded with truly gorgeous pixel art and a full soundtrack.

Twin Shot Deluxe also marks the first release in the planned Nitrome Classics series. Nitrome are a developer which started out in the days of Flash gaming with their distinctive brand of high-fidelity pixel art and retro gameplay, so seeing them return to the classics that made them popular is quite exciting.

Double-action

Aside from boosting the resolution, redoing all the art, and even increasing the FPS to 60, Twin Shot Deluxe also lets you easily unlock and make use of a huge variety of cheats to tweak your gameplay. That's on top of 200+ new levels, a competitive multiplayer Tag mode and a whole host of other additions.

Nitrome is one of those 'core memory unlocked' moments for me, as I remember fondly playing their games as a little 'un. So I've no doubt that when Twin Shot Deluxe does release (the mobile launch is slated to be on or just after the 30th), it'll be well worth playing!

If you'd like to hone your multiplayer skills ahead of time, then why not have a go at some of the best picks in our list? We've ranked the best multiplayer games on Android, newly updated for 2026!