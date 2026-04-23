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5 new mobile games to try this week - April 23rd, 2026

By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - April 23rd, 2026

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

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  • Discover the wonders of the human body as a piece of bacon
  • Build a tiny town with cosy vibes
  • Randomise roguelite runs with randomised dice

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Factory Balls Go!

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Factory Balls Go!
Factory Balls Go!

There's beauty in simplicity, which is exactly what you often get with Bart Bonte's series of minimalist puzzlers. This time around, he's adding a few more welcome twists to an old classic with Factory Balls Go, where all you really have to do is match whatever design a certain ball has using the tools at your disposal.

While it starts simple enough, there's always more than meets the eye as levels progress - eventually, you'll have to reproduce not only the colours of the balls but also their outfits. You might even need to throw an arm and a leg in there somewhere, because why not?

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Factory Balls Go!
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game
Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game

Given how therapeutic building miniatures can be, it's easy to see Hearthside's appeal - and that's especially more evident on mobile. The Dorfromantik-like merge puzzler offers the same ol' tiles and same ol' towns typical of city-builders, but the cosy vibes make all the difference.

As your board expands, you'll need to learn how to adapt and unlock more possibilities for your settlement. The ambient sounds add to the overall chill atmosphere, with an endless mode to keep the board growing and plenty of achievements to unlock. And since it was created by the team behind Teeny Tiny Town, you can expect the same level of TLC in this thoughtfully crafted gem too.

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Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game icon
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Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Bacon in Zane

Available on: iOS
Find out more about Bacon in Zane
Bacon in Zane

If you've ever wanted to expand your knowledge of how the human body's miracles work, this…is probably not the best way to go. Humorously dubbed as "a mildly correct guide to the human body", Bacon in Zane lets you get up close and personal with a piece of bacon travelling through the anatomy. The thing is, you're guiding it along Pinball-style - you even control the bacteria inside the body just because you can.

In your journey to find all the proper "exits" in the body, you'll also come across a variety of sounds from the developer's own body noises…which is either incredibly horrific or the most awesome thing in the world.

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Bacon in Zane icon
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Bacon in Zane
Download on the App Store

4
Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Dragon Quest Smash/Grow
Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

If slimy slices of meat aren't your thing and you're looking for actual, well, slime, perhaps no other slime is more popular than Akira Toriyama's own design - which you'll enjoy plenty of in Square Enix's Dragon Quest Smash/Grow.

The Survivors-like JRPG features franchise faves brought to life in 3D, with auto-battling mechanics, co-op quests, and plenty of raid dungeons to challenge. Randomised Blessings will keep your 3-character party on their toes, with a variety of weapons you can mix and match to suit your playstyle best.

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Dragon Quest Smash/Grow icon
Download now!
Dragon Quest Smash/Grow
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Dicero

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Dicero
Dicero

Crunchy pixel art always adds charm to any adventure, which is why with Habby's lovely track record, I don't doubt that Dicero's going to dice its way up the charts now that it's officially out.

The fast-paced roguelite spices up each run with randomised dice mechanics, and while you'll need to roll the dice to use your skills, you'll also need to strategise your build with the right gear to win. No two runs are the same, of course, so you can expect unpredictable challenges across short, bite-sized sessions that are perfect for mobile!

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Dicero icon
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Dicero
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.