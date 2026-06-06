Servant of the Lake unveils launch date for this upcoming point-and-click mystery

Rusty Lake's long-awaited new release, Servant of the Lake, has a release date

Expect it to arrive on iOS and Android very soon. This summer, in fact!

Servant of the Lake takes you back to the heyday of the enigmatic Vanderboom family

One upcoming release that we've been keeping an eye on is none other than Rusty Lake's Servant of the Lake. This follow-up to their hit Rusty Lake: Roots and Cube Escape series has been in development for a while. But now, we've finally got confirmation on when you can get your hands on it!

Servant of the Lake is set to release just in time for summer, on August 13th for iOS and Android. It sees you take on the role of a newly hired servant for the mysterious Vanderboom family. On their isolated estate, you'll balance out your daily tasks with puzzling investigations to discover the truth behind the family.

Lakeside views

Considering that the Vanderboom family have played a crucial role in many of Rusty Lake's mystery games, it'll be interesting for players to head back in time to where it all began. You'll discover the estate and family back in the days of enigmatic characters Aldous and William Vanderboom, and all the strange occurrences of the time.

However, what really stands out is the mix of classic chore puzzling alongside surreal and darker activities. Going from folding laundry to 'assisting' with a strange experiment is sure to make you feel as out-of-place and disturbed as the main character surely is.

Add to that an immersive soundtrack and the familiar comic-style imagery of Rusty Lake's catalogue, and I reckon it's well worth putting Servant of the Lake on your 'to-play' list if you're looking for a dark, cerebral, narrative puzzler to play this summer!

But if you're looking to keep up with some of the latest releases that've just been released, then why not take a look at our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where you'll find the most interesting launches from the last seven days, which we think are worth trying!