Factory Balls brings a Flash classic to mobile in a new format

Factory Balls Go! brings Flash-style puzzling back to iOS and Android

Releasing later this month, your job is to paint balls, simple enough

But there's no instruction manual, and some fiendishly complex designs you'll need to figure out

The beauty of Flash gaming, where millions of great homebrew games were freely available on your desktop, was in its simplicity. Nowadays, puzzlers are almost always saturated with ads, but back in the day, you'd find great examples totally free. And while Factory Balls Go! may not offer that same model, it does resurrect a Flash classic.

Factory Balls may not be familiar to all of you, but the appeal is pretty obvious. The gameplay sees you presented with a ball and a design to paint on it. Then you have to figure it out from there.

But seriously, the fun of Factory Balls Go is that you go from relatively simple designs, made by dipping one half of a ball into a paint bucket, to very complex shapes and characters. Slowly, you'll unlock new tools and learn how to use them, with everything at your fingertips except the instruction manual.

Factory fresh

Factory Balls Go! is slated for an April 21st release on both iOS and Android. And if you need further evidence of why this is one to watch, it's also arriving courtesy of developer Bart Bonte, who you may remember from Mister Antonio and the colour series.

I admit, I'm not personally familiar with Factory Balls. I was always a stick-figure fighter or zombies-type player when it came to Flash. But at the same time, I can see the simple, straightforward appeal of Factory Balls Go, and with its promise of the only ads being if you seek out hints, it will hopefully live up to its nostalgic roots.

In the meantime, if you need something to tide you over ahead of the launch of Factory Balls Go, why not check out some of our picks on our list of the best puzzle games on Android?