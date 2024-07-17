Indie MMORPG Eterspire unveils new roadmap hot on the heels of major map revamp

Even more to look forward to for Eterspire fans

Indie MMORPG Eterspire is following up its recently completed revamp and extensive roadmap by not just committing to even more content, but also laying out another plan for the future! The new roadmap, announced a few days ago on Reddit, includes a bevvy of new features that seek to boost this indie gem to the next level.

The new roadmap includes controller support and a subscription system, as well as Hunts, the continuation of the storyline, a party system, trading, multiplayer bosses and (hold onto your hats) fishing!

Suffice it to say it's a big promise, but Eterspire has been pretty good about committing to new additions and already impressed fans. We haven't yet had the chance to go hands-on with it, but if it does manage to keep up its pace like this, we could soon be seeing Eterspire flying up the charts.

It's quite impressive to see Eterspire come hot off the heels of an already extensive revamp by committing to another in-depth roadmap. An MMORPG is probably one of the most demanding types of games that a studio can commit to, even more so for a multiplatform title being helmed by indie developers.

The schedule, as laid out above is for two releases each month, with new content, maps and quests included.

