Eterspire is releasing another update with an Ironman Mode and refreshed combat

A more challenging environment

New Ironman Mode will completely cut off your access to trading and party play

Combat progression reworked to feel more balanced

Multiple skills have received AoE boosts

Eterspire hasn’t wasted much time easing into 2026. After last week’s update added a new dungeon, a co-op trial, and a handful of quality-of-life tweaks, the indie MMORPG is already back with another patch that shifts focus from new places to explore to how you actually progress through them.

The January 28th update introduces an optional Ironman Mode, aimed at players who enjoy going it alone. By speaking to Seraph Steelperson, you can equip the Ironman Adventurer epithet, which immediately cuts off trading and party play. You’re still free to explore the world as usual, just without outside help or shortcuts. Don’t worry though, you can turn off Ironman whenever you like.

Alongside Ironman Mode, Stonehollow Workshop has reworked combat progression across Eterspire. Regular enemies have been rebalanced to offer more resistance, and you’ll now find mobs appearing more frequently in grouped formations with different aggro behaviours. The idea here is to make upgrading your gear feel more necessary. For melee-focused builds especially, tighter enemy clusters make grinding less awkward and more deliberate.

Rogues also receive some targeted attention in this update. Several skills have had their area of effect increased, making group encounters easier to manage. Blade Dance, Blade Dive, Shadow Strike, and Vicious Strike all benefit from the change, giving the class a bit more breathing room when fights start to spill outward.

Last week’s additions expanded what you could do, with The Sunset Keep dungeon and the high-level Cartesian Dungeon trial offering fresh challenges for coordinated play. This patch, by contrast, refines how progression feels whether you’re tackling content solo or sticking to your own pace under Ironman rules.

