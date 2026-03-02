Eterspire overhauls performance, adds Enraged Mobs and new Sunscar Canyon maps in latest update

And apparently it runs much better too

There aren’t many press releases that open with “our game no longer runs like crap”, but here we are. Eterspire’s Creative Director apparently insisted that line goes first, and honestly, fair enough. The March 2nd update is largely about redemption. After months of player complaints about performance, the team says this is the biggest optimisation the mobile MMORPG has received so far.

Lower-end devices should see smoother frame rates, faster map loading, fewer stutters, less overheating, and reduced battery drain - in other words, the kind of baseline stability most live services hope you won’t notice. Except here, it’s very much the headline.

Beyond the technical clean-up, there’s actual gameplay shifting too. A new combat mechanic introduces Enraged Mobs, meaning certain enemies can bulk up mid-fight once they gain aggro. They grow larger, hit harder, gain extra health, and start throwing out dodgeable AoE attacks.

It adds a slight dash of unpredictability to encounters that seemed more about rotation discipline than reaction speed. Sunscar Canyon also expands again, continuing its steady rollout. Four new maps - Canyon Basin, Sunny Summit, Sunfall Cave, and Redscar Canyon - target players in the 130-160 range.

There’s a new side quest starting at Ashford Port that revolves around rebuilding a local armour trade, and a fresh Remnant boss, the level 160 Canyon Golem, waiting at Sunny Summit. Beat it, and you’ll earn cosmetic Canyon weapons, assuming you survive the encounter.

It’s a substantial patch, and one that aligns with the Early 2026 roadmap the developers shared recently. More updates are already in the pipeline, including a boss battle overhaul in March, followed by new areas and a highly anticipated guild system in April.

It's a substantial patch, and one that aligns with the Early 2026 roadmap the developers shared recently. More updates are already in the pipeline, including a boss battle overhaul in March, followed by new areas and a highly anticipated guild system in April.