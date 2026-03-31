Eterspire reworks every boss fight in latest update alongside new maps and event

A full combat rethink

All Remnant boss fights now feature dodgeable AoE mechanics and status effects

Dwarven Mines expands with new maps and a level 95+ questline

Easter event, control improvements, and QoL updates round out the patch

Stonehollow Workshop has been slowly building towards a grander version of Eterspire with their monthly overhauls that began in February. The latest update is out now, and every single boss fight has been reworked. That’s not a small thing.

The overhaul affects all Remnants, who now come equipped with dodgeable AoE attacks that hit hard and apply status effects. The idea is to make encounters feel reactive rather than formulaic. Less standing in place trading hits, more actually paying attention to what's on screen.

There's a reward waiting at the finish line too. Clear every Remnant in the MMO and you can claim the Boss Slayer Cloak from Alayna in New Rautala.

Beyond the boss rework, the Dwarven Mines are getting bigger. Three new maps - Destroyed Mines, Petrified Cave, and Magma Bridge - push the level range up to 120 and bring a new quest along with them. The Quiet Journey kicks off at level 95 in the Abandoned Dwarf Haven, following an Amber Spirit into the depths in search of lost crystal light.

For anyone who's felt the controls needed work, this update addresses that too. Movement in and out of combat is smoother, attack targeting has been improved, and ranged classes in particular should notice the difference when kiting. Mobile movement and camera controls have also been cleaned up, which, on its own, is worth the update.

Running alongside all of this is a limited-time Easter event. The Quifpif, a mythical rabbit, because of course, is leading an egg hunt through Stonehollow Woods until April 14th. Track down every egg, and you'll unlock exclusive seasonal cosmetics only available during the event.

Rounding things out are a handful of quality-of-life additions – increased EXP rewards for quests and hunts, a new rune that resets gear upgrade levels, visual revamps across several maps, and a redesigned store with better UI and higher-quality textures.

If you're after more to explore in the genre, our list of the best MMOs on Android is worth a look.