Eterspire kicks off 2026 with the addition of a new dungeon and co-op trial

Work together or die together

Eterspire is kicking off 2026 with its first major content update

That includes a new dungeon in the form of Sunset Keep and a new co-op trial

There's also additional tweaks and quality-of-life features to enjoy

What with money being tight and the weather being miserable, I wouldn't blame you for staying in and staving off boredom with some mobile gaming. But what do you do if you need something more substantial to sink your time and teeth into? Well, why not dive into popular indie MMORPG Eterspire's first update of 2026?

Stonehollow Workshop's world of Eterspire is set to expand with not only a new dungeon but also a new co-op trial to take on. The new dungeon takes the form of the ruined stronghold of The Sunset Keep, located on the Seaside Islet

Meanwhile, those of you who are level 120 or above can grab a friend and take on the new Cartesian Dungeon challenge. It's going to be difficult, but in return, you can expect the highest tier of Amulet available to make up for the effort!

Slay the Eterspire

Not only are there these two new major additions, but Stonehollow Workshop is also kicking off 2026 with a number of key quality-of-life tweaks. If you've been wanting to take more cinematic gameplay snippets and screenshots, then you'll be glad to know that the UI can now easily be disabled in-game.

Meanwhile, there are also tweaks to mounts, the anti-cheat systems and new UI icons. Managing an MMORPG is difficult even for massive studios, so it's admirable that Stonehollow Workshop have managed so well for so long. Watch this space as I'm sure there's plenty more to come for Eterspire as we head deeper into the New Year!

And if Eterspire somehow doesn't manage to scratch that MMORPG itch then don't worry. Why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what top releases we've got that are inspired by the greatest icon of the genre?