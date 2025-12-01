Eterspire rolls out a new quest, CRT filter, and store upgrades in its December update

Bring in the holiday magic

New quest called Brave Spelunker of the Dwarfless Mines to go live

A new CRT filter will be introduced for retro fans

Two new Crystal bundles also arrive with major value boosts

A couple of weeks ago, Eterspire picked up the People’s Choice Award at EVA 2025, which felt like a nice nod to how steadily this indie MMO has been growing. And with December around the corner, Stonehollow Workshop is dropping another update, which may seem small on paper, but it’s surprisingly fun in practice.

Leading the pack is a new quest called Brave Spelunker of the Dwarfless Mines, which sends you underground with Barbado the dwarf as he attempts to explore the forgotten tunnels beneath Old Rautala. It’s one of those cosy, slightly silly side-stories Eterspire usually does pretty well. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to jump back in, following Barbado into the dark should be an easy sell.

The update also introduces a CRT filter, which is a fun little extra for anyone who likes their adventures with a retro tint. Turn it on and the whole world takes on that soft, wobbly glow you’d get from an old screen. Not essential at all, but it adds a cosy, nostalgic vibe that strangely works with Eterspire’s look.

On top of that, the shop is getting two larger Crystal bundles. They’re on the pricey side, but the bonuses are huge — the $99.99 option jumps to 7,500 Crystals, and the $199.99 one reaches 20,000. It’s clearly meant for players who enjoy collecting cosmetics or like having a big stash ready for future drops.

The patch also folds in a round of stability and security improvements, including stronger anti-cheat measures and fewer crash issues. Nothing dramatic, but the sort of behind-the-scenes improvements that make everything feel smoother once you’re actually playing.

And if you’re browsing for other online worlds to sink into this month, our list of the best MMOs on Android is always a reliable place to spot your next distraction!