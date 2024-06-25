Eterspire will launch a massive rework of the MMORPG with 25 new maps and more

The rework will breathe new life into your adventure

The reworks will drop gradually beginning June 27th

Explore a new narrative

Meet new characters in the Adventurer's Guild

Stonehollow Workshop has announced a massive new update for Eterspire, the studio's free-to-play MMORPG on iOS and Android. In case you're unfamiliar with the title, it promises to offer plenty of old-school vibes for fans of the genre in that you can enjoy a classic MMORPG experience while questing, looting, and upgrading.

In Eterspire, you can look forward to progressing simply via sheer skill and hard work without any shortcuts. With that, you can expect to go on more adventures as the MMORPG launches its massive "Journey Anew" update on June 27th, adding plenty of welcome reworks. These will drop in batches of 20 levels.

There will be over 25 new maps to explore, along with a fresh narrative to discover. With the revamp comes quality-of-life improvements as well, plus an enhanced quest system and balance adjustments. In particular, the new Adventurer's Guild will set you off on a journey as a rookie adventurer - you'll also get to know colourful characters such as the warrior Katalyn, the apothecary Arami, and even a shark girl named Mako.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Eterspire on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.