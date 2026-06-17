Eterspire gets major fishing rework as it works through 2026 content roadmap

Eterspire has introduced a major new fishing rework

The system has been overhauled with new tools to use, rewards to earn and quests

Join the fishing guild and explore a new map dedicated to it!

For whatever reason, over the last few years, the fishing minigame has become a staple of gaming once more. Why? Who knows; probably has something to do with Stardew Valley. But even indie MMORPG Eterspire is getting in on the action with a major rework to fishing!

The new fishing rework sees the entire system in Eterspire redone from the ground up. Now you'll be able to catch a new fish every five levels, all the way up to level 100, and find unique fish scattered around different locations across the game world.

Not only that, but you'll be able to head out and fish in more places than ever before with 10 new fishing tools ranging from beginner-friendly nets to poles for fishing in lava!

Women fear me, fish want me

There've also been some other changes to streamline the experience for fans. Bait is no longer required, with fishing only needing the correct tool and level. A change sure to stick in the craw of some but welcomed by others looking for a more casual experience.

And getting into fishing is more rewarding than ever, as the different rarities of fish will now also reward you with different amounts of gold. You can even earn the new currency Fish Sticks (yes, really) to unlock additional cosmetics and rewards!

Finally, you'll find an all-new map in the form of the Fishing Guild. With vendors trading for Fish Sticks and the new fishing pier to explore, add to that the appearance of additional fishing-related quests, and you're probably tired of hearing the word fishing! But suffice it to say, all this new content gives you ample reason to explore Eterspire for yourself.

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