Eterspire lets you hunt a foul-smelling boss for a pet and Stinky Aura

What's this one going to drop behind?

New level 110 Remnant boss

Stinky Aura includes buzzing fly effect

Fishing rods become cosmetic equipment

Eterspire is a fair way up the pile of indie MMORPGs I have poked at over the years, and I do not think any of them have asked me to fight something because of how it smells. Bah Randa's Rotten Rampage changes that.

Bah Randa, The Stenchful is the headline act, a level 110 Remnant tucked away on Bah Randa's Islet. You will need to have finished the quest A Shell of a Problem first, then bring the map you get from it to Captain Quina at Stonehollow Port, who sails you out to the smell yourself.

Beat Bah Randa, and you round out your Remnant list, with a shot at the boss's own pet and the Stinky Aura, a cosmetic effect that comes with its own fly sound effect. Clearly they’ve chosen to fully commit.

Fishing gets a proper glow-up too, on the back of Eterspire's earlier fishing rework. The Fishing Rod, Excellent Fishing Rod, Heat Resistant Fishing Rod, and Ghostly Fishing Rod can now be equipped as cosmetics while you fish, so all that time spent hoarding rods finally has somewhere to go.

The Harpoon, Drakonic Harpoon, and Stalking Net cross over into combat too, which means you can, if you are that way inclined, go into a boss fight looking like you wandered in from the dock by mistake. The long-requested Golden Fishing Rod finally shows up as well, and the Eterspire Store is opening up more cosmetic fishing tools off the back of the new system.

Then there is the Snail Set. Shell, antennae, and a matching Snail Fishing Rod, all up for direct purchase in the Store.

If MMORPGs on mobile are what you are after beyond the odd fishing rod, our list of the best MMOs on Android has plenty more worth your time. Bah Randa, presumably, would rather you kept your distance either way.