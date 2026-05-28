Eterspire adds Trials of the Plague with new endgame content in latest update

New mechanics, gear, and something to build toward

Eterspire introduces Trials of the Plague for level 160+ players

New mechanics include ranged enemies, AoE dodging, and Plague stats

Gear sets, crafting, and quests expand progression across all levels

Eterspire's been moving through its 2026 roadmap at a decent pace, and the latest update keeps that going with a fairly substantial chunk of new endgame content arriving slightly ahead of schedule.

Say hello to the Trials of the Plague, which expands endgame progression for the first time since late 2025. From level 160, you can head into the Infected Cavern and take on three new co-op Trials, each introducing mechanics the MMORPG hasn't had before.

Ranged enemies and dodgeable AoE boss attacks are both new for Eterspire, so it's not just more of the same difficulty. There's also a new stat element, Plague, to build around, with Plague Resistance and Plague Effectiveness both mattering in these encounters.

Three new gear sets drop from the Trials, Bane, Malady, and Blight, one per Trial, which gives you a natural progression path through them. On top of that, Dust drops as a crafting material for a fourth final gear set, marking Eterspire's first proper gear crafting mechanic.

Two new quests are in as well. Poor Unfortunate Soul starts in Bogtown at level 78, where a goblin named Bighands needs help after his soul gets separated from his body. The Search for the Amulets opens at level 31 in Firefly Grove and sends you into Bouli Bouli cave. Neither is endgame content, so there's something here regardless of where you're at.

The Majestic Sorcerer cosmetic set is also arriving, which is worth noting for a couple of reasons. It was designed by a community member during a player cosmetic design event, and it'll be the first complete set available for direct purchase in the store rather than through a loot box.

Looking ahead, fishing skill rework and Guilds are both planned for June. Eterspire’s roadmap has held up so far, so there's no reason to think those are going to be delayed.

If you're after more games in the same space, check out our list of the best MMOs on Android.