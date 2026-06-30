Eterspire, the indie MMORPG, expands its social offerings with Guilds and adds the new Aquarium

Head into Eterspire and summon your friends to form a new guild!

Or show off your fishing collection with the addition of Aquariums

Stonehollow Workshop continues to expand on their indie MMORPG

Running an MMORPG is a challenge for even the largest of companies, so with that in mind, it's impressive that Latin-American studio Stonehollow Workshop and their game, Eterspire, has proved so popular. Recently hitting its long-awaited 1.0 release, Eterspire is now expanding its social offerings with the addition of Guilds.

If you're a dedicated MMORPG player, then you don't need me to explain guilds to you. But this version resembles the classic guilds of yore, allowing you to register your own guild at the Heroes Hall Tavern after you reach level 25. It'll give you access to a new nametag and allow you to chat with fellow guild members in your own channel.

A guild of their own

But of course, one of the major additions to Eterspire recently was their fishing overhaul . And your sealife collection will find a new home with the addition of the Aquarium! Collecting fish from different regions allows you to place them in their respective tanks, letting you revel in your accomplishments and also unlock new themed cosmetics such as the Extravagant Fisher set.

Not only that, but you can take on a new fishing-themed quest with 'A Shell of a Problem' that sees the goblin Simple Dimple seeking out a new home for his pet sea slug.

Eterspire is an exciting little indie take on the MMORPG genre, and it's heartening to see that they're continuing to expand and improve upon it. With their roadmap laid out for 2026, it'll be interesting to see what comes next for the world of Aetera.

In the meantime, if you want to check out the competition or just find out what other MMORPGs have been making their mark on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft?