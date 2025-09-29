Eterspire sees first major update since launch with huge endgame expansion

Higher and higher, spire

While it's perhaps a bit more niche than other genres, the MMORPG is not exactly a stranger to mobile. And one of the dark horse competitors is none other than Eterspire. This indie MMORPG recently hit its desktop release and is celebrating with its first post-Steam launch update.

Of course, for mobile players who've been with it since the start, you needn't worry. This endgame expansion is coming to players on all platforms. And it's certainly not lacking, as we see the introduction of Sorrow's Hall and Sorrow's Deep. These two new maps in the Umbral Lands zone introduce a new mechanic with elemental affinities.

Enemies with elemental affinities will take less damage from their favoured element and do more damage to players without protective gear. You'll also want to watch your back because these zones introduce the first ranged mobs to Eterspire. Dark Mages and Dark Witch Doctors will be whacking you from afar with magical projectiles.

At arm's length

You'll want to break out your best gear for Sorrow's Hollow, too. The new level 160 boss, Raekar, the Dark Lich, is not for the faint of heart. They're not only the first ranged boss, but the first to use AoE attacks and boast their own elemental affinity to the Dark element.

If you're a completionist, you'll also be glad to see the addition of some much-requested features in this update. New quest, remnant and trial progress menus ensure you can keep an easy track of your progress! Add to this two cosmetic cloaks for completing every quest and reaching 4000 levels, and it's safe to say you'll have your hands full!

