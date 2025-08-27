Eterspire drops major new mobile update ahead of multiplatform launch

Coming to a PC near you

Eterspire has launched a major new update with two new maps and a new side-quest

It comes ahead of their planned Steam launch later this year

The Northern Tundra and Fungi Island boast huge areas to explore

If you've been attempting to pitch hit multiplatform MMORPG Eterspire to your pals who only play on PC, then you're in luck. Because not only has a major update dropped today, but the Steam launch is right around the corner! So before Eterspire gets a whole new influx of players, let's look at what this update introduces.

The headlining additions are, of course, the two new maps: Northern Tundra and Fungi Island. Both boast massive explorable areas with hidden chests and mobs in the 66-69 and 106-112 level ranges, respectively.

There's also a brand-new side-quest, where you'll help out Wanda the Vestadian Seamstress in her attempt to open a new boutique. And for you completionists out there, you'll be glad to know that the extra level cap has been completely removed, no longer stopping at 2000 but going far beyond it.

Gaining ground

With Eterspire still available to Wishlist on Steam, doubtless there'll be plenty of new players arriving when it launches on PC come September 15th. There is confirmed cross-play as well, with a new login guide debuting alongside this update to help you set it up if you so choose.

Meanwhile, there are a few more tidbits to enjoy, such as a fresh leaderboard for iOS players in the Game Center app, with both total level leaderboards, weekly and all-time leaderboards. Finally, if you fancy catching the eastern breeze, then you'll be glad to know a new cosmetic loot box has dropped in the form of Sakura Blossoms, which boasts yukata and kimono-themed cosmetics.

