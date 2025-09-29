Brotato's development to be handed to Dead Cells' DLC developer Evil Empire

Imperialism

Brotato is getting a new developer in the form of Evil Empire

Evil Empire previously handled DLC duties for Dead Cells

They're coming out of the gate strong with a new mob to join the roster!

Fans of Dead Cells and Brotato will have an unusual thing in common as DLC developer Evil Empire is set to take over development duties. The roguelite bullet heaven with the starchy theming is set to receive a brand-new mob to mark the occasion as Brotato is handed down to a new caretaker!

Dead Cells fans will instantly recognise the name. Evil Empire took over long-term development duties for the hit roguelike. That includes developing the fan-favourite Castlevania DLC. Founded specifically to deal with this kind of long-term secondary development cycle, they're bringing that expertise to Brotato.

Anyone with doubts needn't worry, however, because Evil Empire is coming out of the gate strong with a new mob in the form of The Gobbler. This new mob will roam the battlefield, gobbling up (unsurprisingly) Material as it goes. As it grows fatter and fatter, the potential rewards from finally popping it also become even greater!

Jacketed

If you're a cynic, it may be tempting to look at this with a much more critical eye. But Evil Empire have been developing for years. And if there's anything to be said, it's that they handled Dead Cells so well that there was a mass outcry when they announced they were stepping back.

It is unusual, considering that in mobile gaming, we're used to developers updating their releases for much longer. But at the same time, this could also indicate the success of Brotato to the point that original developer Blobfish Games felt that Evil Empire would do a better job pleasing existing fans.

Whether or not it's truly top-tier Brotato is still part of a recent craze for exciting bullet heaven games. So if you want to find more inspired by a recent smash hit, check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors!