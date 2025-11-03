Eterspire has released a new update featuring a refreshed Bastion Challenge

Don’t stop fighting

The Bastion Challenge has been reworked with fresh changes

New Going Through the Potions side quest released

Several QoL improvements released in this update

Fresh off its big Archer class update, Eterspire isn’t slowing down. The indie MMORPG just rolled out Bastion Challenge: Reforged, a new update that fine-tunes its toughest mode, adds some early-game polish, and throws in a quirky new side quest for good measure.

The Bastion Challenge has always been Eterspire’s ultimate test – an endless gauntlet that pushes both solo adventurers and four-player parties to their limits. This overhaul has made things feel a bit fairer and a lot more rewarding.

It seems like the experience gained from clearing waves has also been increased. Plus, the brand new revival system gives your fallen teammates a short chance to rejoin the fight. It’s not a massive shift, but just enough to make coordination feel even more crucial.

Those who’ve already braved the Bastion will appreciate a few QoL tweaks too. Early waves can now be skipped depending on your personal best, and co-op groups can do the same based on their shared records. For anyone pushing past wave 100, Bastion Points are now dished out more generously, a well-earned bonus for those marathon runs.

Outside the tower, the early game feels livelier thanks to smarter enemy behaviour and some new ranged attackers that shake up the rhythm of those first 20 levels. And if you’d rather take a breather, the update also adds a whimsical side quest, Going Through the Potions, where you’ll lend a hand to a trio of witch sisters with a rather competitive potion brew.

The recently added Archer gets a light tune-up too, with stronger early-level scaling and better precision against airborne foes. It’s a thoughtful patch that shows Eterspire isn’t just growing - it’s listening and evolving.

