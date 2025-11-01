Marvel Contest of Champions is bringing the Spider-verse to the Battlerealm in its next update

It’s going to be an entertaining month

November kicks off with the culmination of the Summoners Fest 2025

The Lizard and Pavitr Prabhakar’s Spider-Man will join the Battlerealm

Other Spider-verse themed events and rewards will also be part of the update

November’s looking lively in Marvel Contest of Champions, as Kabam lines up community events, giveaways, and a couple of familiar web-slingers ready to crash The Battlerealm.

It all starts with Summoners Fest 2025, a two-day showdown in Vancouver on November 8th-9th, where eight semi-finalists from across the world will face off live. The action’s streaming on Twitch, complete with panels, dev chats, and a few mystery reveals for those tuning in. You can even grab some freebies just for watching, a fair trade for witnessing a few cosmic punches to the face.

Then comes the real twist in the web. Dr. Curt Connors, who you’ll recognise as The Lizard, is crawling into the roster, tail and all. Additionally, Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) swings in from the streets of Mumbattan as well, adding some much-needed multiversal flair to the mix (have a look at our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list to see how you can maximise your lineup!).

Pavitr’s debut ties into a fresh story quest called So Much More, where he’s knee-deep in some suspicious tech and even stranger timelines. There’s talk of a few unwelcome guests from the Sinister Six turning up too, because it wouldn’t be a proper Spider-Verse event without a little chaos.

If you’re new or looking to stock up, the Sinister Six Spectacular Giveaway runs November 13th-December 10th, offering a full lineup of 12 Spider-Verse Champions plus a two-week supply drop of materials, awakening gems, and other essentials. And whether you’re a first-time Summoner or a long-time grinder, everyone’s getting a free 3-Star Lizard to celebrate.

There’s also a new solo side quest called Top of the Charts, running November 12th-December 3rd, where you’ll test your reflexes in one-minute brawls to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards. Think of it as your own friendly neighbourhood challenge, minus the skyscraper swings, of course.

Before jumping back into the fight, don’t miss our latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes to help you web up your next victory.