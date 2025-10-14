Eterspire makes huge changes to the indie MMORPG, including a brand-new class

Climb the spire

Hit indie MMORPG Eterspire is getting its first new class with the Archer

Drop volleys of arrows on enemies, shatter armour with penetrating shots and escape with smoke bombs

There's also a suite of new changes and additions for free-to-play players

With the announcement earlier today that MapleStory: Idle RPG was opening pre-registration, some of the MMORPG purists out there might feel left out. But if you are, then don't fret because the hit indie MMORPG Eterspire is getting major new changes, including the introduction of its first new class!

Hot off the back of introducing dedicated ranged enemies, the first additional class for Eterspire is none other than the Archer. You probably don't need me to explain their abilities, but aside from the obvious, they also boast arrow volleys, penetrating shots, and even smoke bombs that provide them with everything from buffs to evasion.

There's also a suite of major new changes for the overall free-to-play experience of Eterspire. For example, all players will now have 50 additional inventory slots, and free players now start off with 80 slots. Meanwhile, you'll also be able to spend gold to reset skills as often as you wish, although this cost scales with character level.

Draw and loose

Continuing with free-to-play changes, you'll find that Soul, Heart and Blessed Fragments have departed the Eterspire store. The last two can now only be obtained with Bastion Points at the Bastion shop. You can also now earn Teleport Orbs from mob skills and earn EXP even if your inventory is full, although at a reduced drop and growth rate, respectively.

These may seem like insignificant changes, but considering developer Stonehollow Workshop is tackling the enormous task of managing an MMORPG (a notoriously resource-intensive release to maintain), it's admirable how much effort they're putting in.

Regardless, when you jump into Eterspire to try out these new changes, you'll also find a new Halloween event in full swing at the Stonehollow Fairgrounds! But if that doesn't manage to make your spine turn to ice, then you'll want to check in on some of the even scarier options to play on our list of the best horror games on Android!