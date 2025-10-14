MapleStory: Idle RPG opens pre-registration for the upcoming mobile spinoff

Start idling about

MapleStory: Idle RPG has opened pre-registration

The idle RPG is a spinoff of the hit Korean MMO from Nexon

Grow your character automatically, pair them with Companions or put them to the test in PvP

If you've been seeking out a new idle RPG to help pass the time, then you're in luck. Because MapleStory: Idle RPG, a brand-new spinoff of the hit franchise, has just opened pre-registration for iOS and Android. MapleStory: Idle RPG boasts the retro graphics and epic battles the series is known for, but with an idle twist.

MapleStory will be familiar to many readers, but some of you might not know about Nexon's popular MMORPG. While World of Warcraft defined the MMO genre for many, MapleStory was the big name overseas.

It's had many versions and mobile spinoffs, including the recent MapleStory Worlds. But MapleStory: Idle RPG, slated for a November release, translates the original into a more casual-friendly experience, with auto-battling and easy growth avenues for those looking to level their characters.

Idling around

In MapleStory: Idle RPG, you won't have to worry about going it alone, as you can recruit various Companions to help out your character. A huge roster of growth dungeons ensures that while you're going about your day, your character is getting more and more powerful.

All that is neatly wrapped up with the familiar side-scrolling 2D graphics of the original MapleStory. You'll even be able to put your numbers to the test in PvP to prove your character is the strongest. While some may baulk at changing up the formula so drastically, I think that many mobile players who don't have the time to sit down and grind will welcome a chance to experience MapleStory in this way.

