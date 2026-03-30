The Wreck is free on Epic Games Store mobile for the next few days

A heavy narrative experience that’s worth revisiting

The Wreck is free on Epic Games Store mobile until April 2nd

A 3D visual novel focused on memory, choice, and emotional context

Narrative explores grief, trauma, and strained relationships with restraint

I covered The Wreck when it first landed on iOS and Android back in late 2023. It’s the kind of experience that leaves you with more than it brought. Now, it’s free on the Epic Games Store mobile app worldwide on Android and in the EU on iOS. So, if you missed it the first time, here’s a pretty good reason to fix that.

The setup is bleak in the best way. Junon is 36, a failed screenwriter, emotionally running on fumes. Her mother is in the ER in critical condition. Her career's stalled. Her personal life is already falling apart, and now she has to hold it together through the worst day of her life. No pressure.

It's a 3D visual novel, with a distinct take on choices. Conversations revolve around how well you actually understand Junon. You revisit memories, piece together what shaped her, and that context feeds directly back into the present.

New dialogue opens up. Relationships shift. Some of her connections can be salvaged. Others, depending on how you navigate things, might not make it to the end of the day.

The rhythm will make you constantly feel unsettled. You're not moving through a story so much as circling one. Progress doesn't always feel like progress. Sometimes you'll unlock something new only to realise it makes everything harder. It never quite lets you feel secure about where things are heading.

What really gets me is the restraint - heavy themes of grief, family, trauma, and the particular exhaustion of feeling as if you’ve already failed at everything. And thankfully, all this is handled without any excessive melodrama. The emotional beats land harder because the game doesn't announce them. It just lets them sit there.

The Wreck is free until April 2nd. Worth every penny of that.

And if narrative-driven games are your thing, our list of the best narrative adventures on mobile has more.