Little Nightmares and Idle Champions bundle free this week on Epic Games Store mobile

Every week, the Epic Games Store offers one freebie on mobile, and this week’s offering is a pretty good one. Actually, there are two this time! The storefront is currently giving away Little Nightmares and a hefty bundle for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, both available to claim right now. Let’s kick off with the star of the two.

Little Nightmares first appeared back in 2017, immediately earning a reputation for its eerie atmosphere and wordless storytelling. You guide Six, a small girl, as she tries to slip out of the Maw – a decaying, labyrinthine vessel inhabited by disturbingly grotesque adults who are very much against the idea of anyone escaping.

It’s kind of like a dark fairy tale played out in slow motion. Platforms to climb. Puzzles to solve. Adults that are far larger than they should be. You spend most of your time sneaking, hiding, or running for your life. Shaun reviewed Little Nightmares, which is something you can check out in case you want to give the adventure a try.

This week’s second free offering heads in a completely different direction. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a strategy game with idle mechanics, drawing heavily from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The roster is huge too - over 140 champions at this point, pulled from all corners of the setting.

This week’s offer unlocks the Raistlin’s Champions of Renown Bundle Pack, which is honestly a bit of a loot avalanche. Five champions become available immediately, including Dragonlance’s famously grumpy mage Raistlin Majere, alongside Gale, Spurt, Briv, and Ellywick.

There’s also an exclusive familiar, a mountain of Platinum chests for each character (with guaranteed shiny gear), and a couple of week-long buff potions. The only catch is that you’ll need to install through the Epic Games Store on mobile and log in to claim it.

And if Little Nightmares leaves you wanting more atmospheric journeys, our list of the best adventure games on iOS is a good place to wander next.