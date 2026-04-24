911 Operator is free on Epic Games Store Mobile this week, putting you behind the emergency line

Can you take the right call?

911 Operator is free on Epic Games Store Mobile this week

Manage emergency calls, dispatch units, and balance limited resources

Features real-world maps and scenarios inspired by actual events

You don’t really think about the person on the other end of an emergency call until something goes wrong. 911 Operator flips that perspective completely. It’s currently free on the Epic Games Store Mobile, and for once, the job isn’t running into danger. It’s deciding who does.

You’re sitting behind the desk, picking up calls as they come in. Some are straightforward - accidents, fires, medical emergencies. Others are messier. People panic, information is unclear, and sometimes you’re left figuring out what’s real. The job isn’t just sending help, it’s deciding what kind of help, how much of it, and how quickly.

You’re managing police, fire services, and paramedics, each with their own vehicles and limitations. Send too many units to one place, and something else might fall apart. Send too few, and things escalate. You’re constantly walking that tightrope and trying to balance while the pressure keeps on building as you progress.

Don’t take this as just another game because that’s not how any of the calls were written. There are over 50 recorded scenarios inspired by real situations, and they don’t all play out cleanly. Some callers are confused, some are uncooperative, and a few are outright wasting your time. Deciding how seriously to take each call is also an equal part of the challenge.

The real-world map integration is another great feature. You can load up almost any city, complete with actual streets and layouts, or stick to the career mode’s set-piece scenarios of earthquakes in San Francisco, bomb threats in Washington, D.C.

It’s obviously still a simulation. No mobile game is going to capture the full weight of what real operators deal with daily. But even this version gives you a glimpse of how quickly things stack up, and how much responsibility sits behind a voice on the line.

If you want more systems-driven experiences after this, our list of the top simulation games on Android is a good place to keep going.