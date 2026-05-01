Outerplane celebrates 3rd anniversary with new hero, exclusive costumes, and rewards

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Pre-register now to grab 'em all

Kanon, Tamara, and Ray costumes available

Midnight Rush Skadi joins the fight

New PvE content and boosted growth cap

Outerplane is seeing triple this month as the anime-style RPG celebrates its third year - and as with any anniversary, you can expect to score plenty of freebies courtesy of the folks at Major9. In particular, a new hero will be joining the fray along with bountiful login bonuses, so if you don't want to miss out, signing up during the 3rd Anniversary Pre-Registration is your best bet.

Check out the Outerplane 3rd Anniversary Page to pre-register!

This means that from May 1st to the 14th, you can pre-register to guarantee yourself some exclusive costumes for the road for Kanon, Tamara, and Ray. And because all good things come in threes, there's also going to be the 3,333 Ether giveaway along with 33 Limited Tickets up for grabs.

That simply means that when the 3rd Anniversary Main Event kicks off on May 19th, you'll be well-stocked and prepped for the new hero Midnight Rush Skadi's arrival. The Fire-element Attacker is poised to set things ablaze with her insane damage output, with the new event story “The Price of a Perfect Heist” adding to all the heat.

Of course, the system updates themselves don't fall by the wayside here, as a new high-difficulty PvE challenge in the form of the “Dimensional Singularity” will be launching on May 6th. This goes hand-in-hand with the boosted character growth cap, and on May 19th, you can expect fresh interactions between you and your players with the Hero Interaction System Update.

The anniversary celebration is shaping up to be an unforgettable one, so if you're keen on diving in, Outerplane's official website is a fantastic place to start!