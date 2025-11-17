Heaven Burns Red is going all in for its first anniversary with round two of the Angel Beats! collab

There’s lots to do

If you’ve spent the better part of last year emotionally recovering from Heaven Burns Red’s story, well, too bad because the anniversary update has arrived, and it’s throwing everything at you at once. Quartz, free rolls, guaranteed SS pulls, a new collab story, and yes, the Angel Beats! crew have kicked the door open again like they never left. Apparently, birthdays don’t come with restraint.

You get 3,000 Quartz just for showing up, another 3,000 Quartz and 75 Lifestones if you stick around for 15 days, and a lovely pile of SS-Guaranteed Recruitment Tickets if you last at least ten. There’s also a free daily 10-roll and 150 in total, which is probably the part that’ll tempt lapsed fans back from a cooldown.

The anniversary story also hands out an extra SS Memoria, while missions drip out Laplace Hexaprism for Master Skill upgrades. And starting November 28th, the Master Skill campaign throws in another SS-Guaranteed 10-roll if you log in long enough, just in case you weren’t drowning in pulls already. It’s quite busy.

And then there’s the collaboration. Angel Beats! is back for round two, running alongside the anniversary like it owns the place. If you missed the first collab, logging in for five days nets you a guaranteed 10-roll for SS [Rain Fire] Yuri, which is about as generous as these reruns ever get.

The banners bring back SS Kanade and SS Yuri, while introducing new limited variants like SS [Faraway Eden] Miyuki Irie, and later, SS [Skyfaring Sword] Kanade and SS [Commonplace Extraordinariness] Yuri.

The new collab story, Beautiful the Blood, drops 31-A into a familiar-but-not situation with Kanade and Yuri back in the mix. You can also replay Where the Cosmos Blossom for a refresher if you’d like.

If you were thinking about diving back into Heaven Burns Red, this might be the best time to do it.

And if you need some help, be sure to refer to our Heaven Burns Red tier list and reroll guide!