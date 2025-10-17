Samorost 3 is a weird journey into wonder that's now free on the Epic Games Store for mobile

Gnomes...in SPACE!!!

The latest Epic Games Store freebie of the week is here with Samorost 3

Explore a strange cosmic world of adventure

Experience a story without dialogue and beautiful digital artwork

The Epic Games Freebie of the week is here. And it's a weird and wonderful journey into space as Amanita Designs' Samorost 3 is up for grabs. What does this strange, surreal adventure into space have to offer? Well, let me explain why you should give it a go.

The obvious point to be made is that this is by Amanita Designs, a studio we've praised frequently here on Pocket Gamer. Each scene is a feast for the eyes by blending together miniatures and digital artwork. Lacking dialogue, it communicates the scene entirely by music and sound effects, all created by composer Tomáš “Floex” Dvorák.

Plot-wise, you play as a spacefaring gnome that sets out to discover the cosmos. Wielding a magical flute that sparked your journey, you'll encounter a wide cast of strange individuals. All with the stated goal of finding out exactly where the gnome came from.

It's not exactly Call of Duty, is what we're saying. But even if you baulk at the idea of strange and esoteric puzzlers, Samorost 3 is well worth digging into. And not just because it's entirely free to play and keep via Epic Games.

Amanita Designs' catalogue excels at engaging and immersing the player in another world entirely. And again, given that Samorost 3 is entirely free, there's no reason not to try it. And if you're still a little sceptical of Epic Games as a whole, you can always grab Samorost 3 on iOS or Android via their respective storefronts!

