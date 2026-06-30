Seasoned players particularly love 2D platformers for Android because it reminds them of merrier times

Updated on June 30th, 2026 by Jupiter Hadley

The time has come to take a look at some of the best 2D platformers for Android. We're talking about games that inspired, frustrated, and kept us entertained for hours on end.

Platformers have been one of the staple games ever since the beginning of gaming as we know it. From the first arcade machines to the earliest console and PC games, platformers have fascinated, frustrated and kept us entertained - and I'm not talking about you and me, but millions of people worldwide.

Who doesn't remember the very first time they played Mario? Or one of the very first times you played through Donkey Kong?

It's been a truly great experience and journey over the years, and that leads us to the current day. With smartphones at arm's reach or in our pockets, we can immerse ourselves in these wholesome games once again with just a couple of taps.

That's exactly what we'll look at today - a list of the best 2D platformers for Android that take us back decades and bring back memories. So, let's dive right in!

Dead Cells

In Dead Cells, you can play an action-packed, pixelated and colourful adventure filled with roguelite action every step of the way. It's a progressive exploration game where you can use skills, destroy enemies and try out so many things that it would be a pity not to play it. It's not your typical platformer, where you have to progress in a certain way. Instead, you can play it however you want, pass and unlock levels in unique ways and customise the character however you like - all in 2D! It even has some cool DLCs, so make sure to check it out. You can read our Dead Cells review in the meantime!

Downwell

While it's not your typical platformer, it's a game that knows more about them than many others. Downwell has intense (and we mean INTENSE) action that just doesn't give you a break. It progressively moves downwards, and sees you jumping left and right to shoot and land in the right place. If you want something simple yet action-packed and fairly simple in terms of graphics, this is a great choice. It has massive retro vibes, so it's a wise pick to bring back memories. Make sure to check our Downwell review if you're interested in learning more about it, or even read some of our beginner tips - they'll come in handy, trust me.

Shovel Pirate

Shovel Pirate is a charming 2D Platformer where you play a little pirate with a shovel, obviously. This shovel allows you to whack enemies, dig up treasures, and knock back objects that come your way. It's a classic platformer that just has a fun theme and a lot of polish. It has 15 levels, which give you a good amount of playtime in a joyous world. If you like 3D platformers and pirates, it's a good one to check out.

Cat Bird

A beautiful 2D adventure cannot go wrong with cats, right? Cat Bird gives us even more reasons to support that, given that it is such a beautiful and detailed 2D platformer for Android. You play as a tiny white pixelated kitten, and your goal is to climb through the challenging levels, defeat the bosses and discover all the hidden secrets. It's a wholesome experience that comes packed with stunning levels and characters. You can read more in our Cat Bird review, but the takeaway is simple - this has all the ingredients to make it a successful and stunning choice for Android 2D platformer enthusiasts.

Exoracer

Exoracer is a fast-paced, 2D action platformer where you will find yourself racing quickly around levels, avoiding obstacles and trying to be first. You are often racing against three other players, trying to make quick snap decisions so that you don't get delayed. It has a strong "one more go" feel. There is also a level creation area that allows you to create your own maps and take on the challenges you design yourself.

Dan the Man

Want something that never gets boring, no matter how many similar platforms you jump and kick on? Dan the Man is the one. Want something that has "action" as its middle name? Dan the Man is the one. Want... one of the best 2D platformers of all time? Clearly, Dan the Man is what you're looking for.

This has multiple modes where you can pick your favourite character and kick the living hell out of pixelated bosses and nasty villains. Not only that, but you've also got a bunch of skins and levels to unlock, and in the multiplayer mode, you can team up with friends (or foes?) and tackle everything together. It's an epic adventure that is worth checking out at least, especially if you want a classic action game with a lot of jumping! Read our Dan the Man review if you're curious to learn more about this retro creation.

Dadish 2

Dadish 2 is the continuation of Dadish - which, as many of you know, is one of the best platformers for foodies. Why foodies, you may ask? That's because Dadish is a radish dad - yep, a radish. This pixelated Android platformer has challenging levels, a pretty captivating story, and so much more that adds to the quality of the gameplay. There's really nothing more fulfilling than playing through a few levels and then flexing your success story after passing that one tough stage. You should read our Dadish 2 review if you want to read our honest opinion, or read some beginner tips to get you through the veggie bonanza.

Cookie Run: OvenBreak

One of the few Cookie Run titles that shook the meta (together with Cookie Run: Kingdom), Cookie Run: OvenBreak sees you controlling GingerBrave right through the kitchen, outside the oven (after all, it is an oven break - like a prison break) and exploring the vast and mysterious outer worlds. There are so many cookies to collect and tend to, many stages to ace and delicious characters to discover. It's an endless runner, so you have to pass the stages by collecting coins and eating jellies. It all sounds simple, but in fact, it's going to get difficult pretty quickly. Don't despair, though, because we have some sweet Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes to help you out!

Nameless Cat

Retro platformers have nothing on Nameless Cat. This stunning retro-looking adventure sees you controlling a kitten through all manner of dangerous locations. The thing that makes Nameless Cat such a great pick, though, is not only the playstyle (which is arguably tougher than average) - instead, it's the narrative that so blatantly makes you want to fast-forward through the levels and just read it all in one go. If you want a tough Android 2D platformer, this one is a must-play. The relaxing music and immersive gameplay make it one of the few that will make you want to replay it right away. It's one of my personal favourites, and the colour scheme for the levels is oh so lovely!

Dere Evil Exe

An arguably weird pick, but it's a great one nonetheless. Dere Evil Exe tries to break through the fourth wall, so it might feel odd at first. It's beautiful, it's retro, and it's a 2D platformer, so the genre is a tad mixed. While it can give off a chilling vibe, it can also give you some of that blood-pumpin' action from the original Mario. Overall, it looks and feels great but comes with its own share of challenges. You can read our Dere Evil Exe review to get a better idea!

Apple Knight

A knight who loves apples is what Apple Knight is all about. You go about your knightly business, slaying monsters and eating apples, and generally having a good time. There's something about this that puts a smile on my face - maybe it's the fact that you have a challenge neatly disguised as a casual game of collecting apples. Apple Knight isn't for everyone, though. If you love this niche, chances are you'll absolutely love it. Otherwise, the number of enemies charging at you unexpectedly can easily overwhelm you. So, what's the takeaway? If you love a challenge and want an action-packed 2D platformer for Android, this is a great choice. Otherwise, you should try Cat Bird or Evan's Remains.

Nyan Cat: Lost In Space

Nyan Cat is the ultimate internet celebrity. In Lost in Space, you have the same fluffball, but with a ton of brand new looks and challenges ahead. You have an endless runner platformer, and your task is to collect candy and other sweet goods while avoiding danger. It's similar to Rayman Adventures or Cookie Run: OvenBreak, but with Nyan Cat. While it's not a classic jumper with swords and gruesome monsters charging at you, it does offer the same experience (but with arguably more adorable visuals). It's a fine addition for everyone who loves memes as much as they love 2D platformers!

Cat Journey

Cat Journey is a 2D cat-related platformer where you can find spells and weapons while exploring. There is a wide variety of different weapons to find and master, as well as potions that can grant you abilities to help you solve little puzzles. There are also lots of dangers to avoid in each level to keep things interesting.

Mangavania

A retro platformer that looks a lot like a mash of Downwell, old Game Boy Mario and a generic manga (or anime, whichever you prefer), Mangavania is one of those projects that has managed to come up with something rather interesting. When you think of 2D platformers, you don't often picture this, but hey - here it is!

We were not exactly impressed with it (as we've also mentioned in our Mangavania review), but it doesn't change the fact that it does exactly what it advertises - it's a game where you jump from platform to platform, slashing through enemies, avoiding traps and discovering hidden secrets. In a way, it has some Castlevania vibes (maybe because of the title?).

Yeah Bunny 2

An adorable platformer with a bunny as the main character is the best choice to finish off our list, don't you think? Bunny 2 looks great and has plenty of levels to keep any platformer enthusiast busy. There is even a little (love) story that is subtly told through cutscenes, but it doesn't overwhelm you. If you're looking to play a simple and easy-to-learn platformer, Bunny 2 is a lovely choice.