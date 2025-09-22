Samorost 2 and Road Redemption Mobile are the new freebies on the Epic Games Store

Rush into action

Two new games are free until September 25th

Samoroast 2 is an award-winning point-and-click adventure

Road Redemption Mobile takes you on a Mad Max-inspired journey

After Monument Valley II and The Battle of Polytopia were free last week, the Epic Games Store mobile app is keeping the action going with two very different but equally intriguing picks. From September 18th to 25th, you can download Samorost 2 and Road Redemption Mobile for free on Android worldwide and iOS in the EU.

Samorost 2 is one of Amanita Design’s most beloved adventures, and it’s the kind of experience that pulls you in without ever saying a word. You take control of a space gnome on a mission to rescue his kidnapped dog, hopping from one strange little planet to the next. Every new environment is packed with bizarre creatures and contraptions, inviting you to figure out how all the moving parts connect.

The puzzles aren’t about brute force or hidden trickery; they’re more about curiosity. You’ll tap, prod, and experiment until the world reveals its secrets, all while being serenaded by Floex’s dreamy soundtrack. The handcrafted art style makes you feel like you're stepping into a living diorama rather than a traditional puzzle.

On the flip side, Road Redemption Mobile is all about speed and chaos. Imagine a Mad Max world where the only way to survive is by racing headlong into danger with a motorcycle gang at your back. You’re chasing a massive bounty, but so is every rival gang on the road. And that means fights break out mid-race, with pipes, swords, and whatever else you can swing at your enemies.

There’s more to it than just swinging wildly, though. You’ll earn cash and experience as you battle and race, unlocking upgrades for your bike, weapons, and character through a surprisingly deep skill tree. Even better, the Epic Games Store version gives you access to all premium levels for free this week, so you can dive straight into the full package.

Between surreal puzzles and brutal road wars, you’ve got two distinct experiences on your hands. They’re both available for free until September 25th.

