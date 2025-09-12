Monument Valley II and The Battle of Polytopia are free on the Epic Games Store

A monumental opportunity

The Epic Games Store is doing a two-for-one this week

Monument Valley II continues the artistic puzzle-solving of the original

Meanwhile, The Battle of Polytopia challenges you to crush your enemies and establish a low-poly empire

It's a two-for-one this week with the Epic Games Store! The mobile version of the storefront is offering not just one, but two popular releases to download and keep. Last week's debut of Monument Valley is followed by Monument Valley II, and accompanied by The Battle of Polytopia.

Monument Valley II will need little introduction to longtime mobile gamers because you're more than likely familiar with the original. And even if you're a relative newcomer, you probably nabbed the first when it was free on the Epic Games Store last week, right?

In this perspective-shifting puzzler, you have to help your character navigate around the titular monuments by moving them. Sounds simple, but the complex pathing your character has to take, which requires them to be switched back and forth, makes it anything but. Add to that some gorgeous minimalist graphics, and Monument Valley 2 is well worth picking up.

Capture Polytopia or die trying

Of course, on the other end of the spectrum, we have The Battle of Polytopia. Known as the favourite of a certain controversial car and rocket guru, don't let that put you off this excellent 4x strategy from Midjiwan. Whether it's playing solo or with players around the world, you can take over Polytopia for yourself, or concentrate on building the highest scoring civilisation in Perfection mode and experiment in Creative.

Just as minimalist in terms of graphics, with 16 different tribes (all free to play) that have their different abilities and bonuses to benefit from, The Battle of Polytopia exemplifies the 4x mindset and aim of eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate.

You've not exactly got anything to lose by taking advantage of the EGS and its free games programme.