5 new mobile games to try this week - September 18th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Race through the dirt roads to top the leaderboards
- Find the culprit in a murder mystery-slash-audition gone wrong
- Draw your twos and unleash wildcards in a new twist to a classic card battler
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Junkyard Rush Racing
When it comes to racing to the finish line against your frenemies, there's no limit to all the creative ways you can make them eat your dust - which is especially true in Junkyard Rush Racing, an adrenaline rush of a racer where you can truly unleash chaos. Inspired by "The Dukes of Hazzard", it offers plenty of dirt roads and desert tracks where you can go head to head in single-player and multiplayer modes to prove your racing supremacy.
With 16 upgradeable cars, 13 boost goodies, and tons of cosmetics you can use to pimp your ride, you can definitely cross the finish line and top the leaderboards in style.
2
Buried Stars
With a title as ominous as Buried Stars, it's clear this visual novel isn't going to be all sunshine and butterflies - and it most definitely won't be given how there's a murderer in your midst. Trapped beneath the rubble after the studio collapses in an audition gone wrong, you'll need to piece together clues to find the culprit behind this mess - if you can figure out who's telling the truth in time, that is.
As you talk to your fellow contestants to unravel the mystery, you'll also have to manage social media reactions and public interest to unlock multiple endings and survive.
Now, aren't you glad IRL Likes and Follows aren't a matter of life and death?
3
Preserve
Much like Buried Stars, Preserve will have you doing everything you can to preserve life - but unlike the previous game on this list, this charming puzzler is calming, cosy, and definitely something you can curl up in bed with at the end of a long and tiring day.
Preserve offers plenty of meditative vibes as you build ecosystems across different kinds of flora and fauna, connecting synergies among them to make life thrive. The lovely soundtrack adds to its relaxing appeal as you grow your living biomes, one hex-based grid at a time.
4
UNO Wonder
It's a globe-trotting twist to your classic card game in Uno Wonder, where you can play Uno across iconic locations around the world while cruising through the seven seas. There are plenty of epic bosses to take on too, so if you've always wanted to whip out your Draw 2s against a cheeky octopus or a giant crab, now's your chance.
There are also nine fresh action cards to discover to switch up the gameplay, such as the Wild Skip All that allows you to play again in an instant, or the Number Tornado which, as you might have guessed, lets you clear all number cards like a proper tornado would. Plus, you can collect stickers to document your journey throughout each new destination - keep it up and you might even unlock exclusive goodies for all your hard work.
5
Bricks Breaker RPG
Just as it says on the tin, you get to break bricks across satisfying arcade-style levels in this puzzle RPG. You'll not only have to shoot balls to destroy everything that's standing in your way, but you'll also have to keep your hero progression in mind to unleash devastating abilities with every new upgrade.
With hundreds of levels to conquer and plenty of bosses to challenge, you'll really have to up your game and customise your playstyle with every loot you find. And if it ever gets too tiring, you can always take a break and go fishing for even more rare loot - a true RPG staple.