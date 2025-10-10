Love and Deepspace kicks off birthday event for fan-favourite character Xavier

Xavier is the latest character to receive a birthday event in Love and Deepspace

The fan-favourite characters get new limited-time memories

And you can also nab reruns of previous birthday memories

When it comes to the otome genre, it shows us that while we often think of the waifu phenomenon as being an exclusively male-centric one, ladies still get in on their fictional heartthrobs. Not least in the case of Love and Deepspace fan-favourite Xavier, it seems, with a whole new in-game event to celebrate his birthday.

Kicking off October 11th, you'll be able to join the Xavier's Birthday event and enjoy plenty of new and returning content. The central introduction here is the new five-star Dynamic Memory called Between Stars, which you'll acquire via a special Wish Pool.

The event will also feature a birthday-exclusive story, as well as other themed activities and interactive moments. And as mentioned above, if you missed out on last year's birthday Memory, then you can get a chance for a redux in Xavier's Memory Rerun.

The Xavier Institution

With its roster of non-threatening boys and various minigames, it's no surprise Love and Deepspace has proved such a hit with players. And while it's tempting to be a little bit cynical, it'd hardly be fair to judge, given the amount of gacha with girls gracing the banners.

The main focus here is, of course, Xavier, so you may find yourself feeling a little left out if he's (God forbid) not your favourite. But there are other additions too, such as limited-time new arrivals in the Chocolate Shop. And you can always refresh your goodies with our list of Love and Deepspace codes to see if you can nab a free boost.

But if you really do detest Xavier and need to take a break, then we've got you covered. Why not dig into our review of Set a Watch and see what other great options there are out there for you to play?