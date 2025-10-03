Epic Games Store's freebies of the week include Doodle Devil and a Firestone reward pack

Be evil or be a hero

The Epic Games Store's two freebies of the week are here

Corrupt the world as the ultimate baddie in Doodle Devil

Or duke it out with evil with the help of a free goodies pack for Firestone: Online Idle RPG

Well, it's the end of the week, and that means another EGS freebie. And this time around, we've got not one but two new goodies for you to grab! Whether it be acting as the ultimate evil in Doodle Devil or saving the world in Firestone: Online Idle RPG, there's plenty to do this weekend.

So Doodle Devil, what's it all about? Well, in this spinoff of the Doodle Series, which has already found its way onto EGS' freebie of the week programme, you take on the role of the titular baddie. Rather than bringing life to the world, you'll instead be trying to doom it!

What this means is using the familiar tools of the trade, combining various elements to uncover new and more devious devices. Be that undead zombies or terrible demons, you'll create both explicit evils and more subversive ones (human+apple=knowledge).

It's hot in hell

Fittingly enough, we've also got Firestone: Online Idle RPG. This is what I'd dub one of the more unusual but not unwelcome benefits of the Epic Games Store for mobile. Since Firestone is free to play, it doesn't make much sense to give it away.

Instead, you'll get an exclusive pack of in-game items and currency to spend. Whether you take up the role of commander on the frontlines or send out heroes to do the fighting for you, there are plenty of bonuses. An exclusive skin, avatars, plenty of Chests to unlock, Scrolls, Game Tokens and plenty else.

It may not be quite as stunning as an entire free game, but as they say, you can't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Still, I bet plenty of you are gameaholics enough that this won't even give you pause. So why not dig into our list of five new mobile games to try this week for some other top picks you can play right now?