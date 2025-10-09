5 new mobile games to try this week - October 9th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Sabotage your enemy with flying orcs and chickens
- Sabotage your family and friends with position-swapping cards
- Sabotage your own virtual shelf space with Disney collectibles - just plenty of sabotage this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Kingdom Rush Battles
Is there anything more exhilarating than defending against endless hordes of enemies charging at your base? There is, apparently, because Kingdom Rush Battles is pitting you against another player at the same time - so it's up to you to unleash all the sabotage and trickery you can muster to make sure the other side doesn't win.
This cool twist to your typical tower defence lets you hurl bombs over to your opponent's side, curse them with maladies, or send armoured golems their way while you try to survive the onslaught of enemies yourself, and whoever's kingdom gets invaded first loses. All's fair in kingdom rushes and war, after all!
2
Parabellum
Speaking of defending what's rightfully yours, Parabellum: Siege of Legends tasks you with building your base and expanding your territories across a side-scrolling 2D adventure. As you fortify your city and raise your armies, you'll also have to manage finances to make your economy thrive - nobody said being a hero would be easy.
More than the stylised visuals and the strategic gameplay, there's also a deep narrative to uncover as you go along, with several characters you can play across three nations. What part do you play in all this, and what's that got to do with the prophesied queen?
3
Sorry! World
Much like Kingdom Rush Battles still, Sorry! World will have you sabotaging your enemies to win - of course, there's a lot less orc-hurling here and a lot more card-based position-swapping.
Now in a digital form, the classic board game will have everyone racing to the finish line by any means necessary - whether that's sending your family and friends back to where they started or letting them speed past you only to swap places with them right at the very end. And if things ever get too heated, you can always say you're sorry!
4
Disney Magic Match 3D
This charming match-3 puzzler will have you stringing together three items of a kind to clear the mess on a chaotic board, but with the way the items are so adorably designed, it's fun to get lost in the chaos. As you tap away all kinds of magical items from across beloved Disney franchises, you get to unlock more worlds and add more Disney collectibles to your lineup.
You'll really have to keep your eyes peeled for specific items as you progress, because as you go on, what may look like a glass slipper could be a different item entirely. It's all about the power of good eyesight here - but who's to say that's not a kind of magic in itself?
5
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Ah, the breathtaking open world of Regnus - it's gorgeous, it's expansive, and it's filled with all kinds of wonders just yours for the taking. This vibrant anime-style MMORPG offers deep character customisation to really immerse you into the fantasy - and with the way it's presented, the immersion seems really on-point here.
As for the combat, you can team up with your best mates to take down epic bosses, which obviously means there's plenty of really cool animations and flashy skills to show off here (Shaun's got a handy review to prove it). Of course, at the end of the day, you can always de-stress and fish by the riverside, or catch the lovely fireworks at night to take a breather. And did we mention the mountable magic pigs?