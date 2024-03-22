Top Troops tier list and a reroll guide
| Top Troops
With Zynga’s launch of Top Troops, you’re set in a medieval world where merge-and-battle mechanics and RPG elements are your only weapons to stand against the Dark Army. You can look forward to a fresh and exciting mix of the match-3 and character collection. With so much choice available, we decided to create this elastic Top Troops tier list and reroll guide for everyone opting to take on the challenge.
If you have been following us for a while, you already know that we also have a ton of guides for other games. When you’re done with this Top Troops tier list and reroll guide, take a look at the Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list, or if you're looking for something really close to this game we have a Top Heroes tier list.
Dissecting the tier listTo start, you will be offered a large pool of heroes to merge and summon from, which might be hard to wrap your head around, especially at the beginning. Top Troops tier list and reroll guide will ensure the odds of success are in your favour.
To create it properly, we have classified them into various tiers based on their skills and attack speed. Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:
- S-Tier: Overpowered
- A-Tier: Very Strong
- B-Tier: Good
- C-Tier: Average
- D-Tier: Weak
We will also have them classified depending on modes: Adventure mode/PvP and Guild Boss, as a hero’s effectiveness and performance differ depending on usage.
Okay, let’s jump straight into our Top Troops tier list.
1
S-Tier heroes
S-Tier heroes are the best, offering the most significant advantages. You should try and get them by rerolling, although they’re not as easy to obtain early on. However, once you get them, you’ll know exactly whom to focus on.
S-Tier heroes for Adventure Mode/PvP
- Werewolf
He is almost unkillable in all game modes thanks to his solid base damage and self-healing. However, it’s his infinite scaling damage mechanism that makes him OP, with every kill boosting him to a crazy level.
When placed on the top front line, he’s also very useful against the Ice Spider Boss.
- Ember Elemental
One of the best mages in Top Troops, boasting a strong AoE burn effect and a skill that triggers every six seconds to counter the closest enemy unit by 300% of it’s regular damage to it.
- Explorabbit
Every six seconds, Explorabbit will hide underground and plant two eggs around him, which deal AoE damage to enemy units; his invisibility and critical chance boost make him an excellent assassin unit.
- Fire Slasher
As a ranged unit, Fire Slasher excels at dealing burn damage from afar by sending waves of fire that affect every unit it comes into contact with.
- Inferno Shredder
Undoubtedly one of the best support units in Top Troops, with him around, you will get a 50% damage boost (that will be doubled if there’s at least one burnt enemy), a permanent area that increases ally defence by 30% and his regular attack spawns an area that burns enemies for three seconds.
- Ani Warrior
An incredible Single target damage dealer and blessed with high health scaling, she’s a significant threat to the enemy front lines. She’s also called the Guild Boss Slayer.
- Battle Drummer
An OP support unit that can grant the effect of Rage to the whole front line and even, in some cases, to a part of the backline after a few skill level-ups.
- Water Maiden
She has a nice amount of health, which proves to be a handful as she provides an AoE healing effect of 7% of her own HP.
- Verleaf
It should be placed behind the front line to provide an absurd amount of healing. Verleaf is one of the most robust Epic units and can be used in every game mode.
- Toad Druid
If anything, we classified this unit as S thanks to its massive five-second stun in a chosen enemy spot with the possibility to push the backline closer to the frontline.
- Cleric
A great healer, which should be placed between your front line and back line, this unit excels at healing tanks.
- Armored Troll
A great tanky unit with good CC and melee damage, they reflect some damage to melee attackers, making them a great counter, especially when paired with units that buff defence or block chance.
- Holy Protector
This unit grants AoE defence buffs after levelling up the skill a few times, which helps your frontline survive longer.
- Juggernaut
It is a high HP unit that serves as a sturdy tank even though it has no built-in defence skills. It has a block chance buff that could change the tide of the battle. Furthermore, if it’s surrounded by many allies, it will block 10% of all incoming attacks.
- Archangel
An excellent support unit that excels against strong backline teams. It can block their projectiles and sometimes fire them back. Its healing can be powerful if you can proc these skills many times.
S-Tier heroes for guild bosses
- Werewolf
- Ember Elemental
- Fire Slasher
- Inferno Shredder
- Oni Warrior
- Battle Drummer
- Ose: excellent stun immunity.
- Ymir: intense continuous damage against guild boss.
- Dwarf Engineer: A good unit that excels the longer the battle lasts.
2
A-Tier heroes
While not as powerful as those in S, Heroes in the A-Tier are still robust, making them suitable for various purposes. They are simply not at the top of this tier list because there’s always a superior replacement that could do their role better.
A-Tier heroes for adventure mode/PvP
- Ose
- Imperial Elf
- Leshy
- Thundershot
- Thor
- Ymir
- Berserker
- Sharpshooter
- Demi Angel
- Samurai
- Royal Guard
- Golem
- Conductor
- Arcane Hunter
- Slime King
- Fire Slasher
- Ember Elemental
- Trickster
A-Tier heroes for guild boss
- Water Maiden
- Explorabbit
- Verleaf
- Imperial Elf
- Leshy
- Thundershot
- Thor
- Berserker
- Sharpshooter
- Demi Angel
- The King
- Merman
3
B-Tier heroes
Heroes in the B-Tier are not the best but far from the worst. They are suitable for different situations.
B-Tier heroes for adventure mode/PvP
- Dwarf Engineer
- The King
- Merman
- Eira
- Vampire Queen
- Darkini
- Storm
- Elemental Witch
- Boomerang Mercenary
- Valkyrie
- Mushroom Shield
- Necromancer Rat
- Ninja Mole
- Crabomancer
- Warrior Carriage
B-Tier heroes for guild boss
- Toad Druid
- Cleric
- Armored Troll
- Holy Protector
- Juggernaut
- Samurai
- Royal Guard
- Conductor
- Arcane Hunter
- Slime King
- Fire Slasher
- Ember Elemental
- Eira
- Vampire Queen
- Darkini
- Storm
- Elemental Witch
- Boomerang Mercenary
- Necromancer Rat
- Stone Hermit
4
C-Tier heroes
Heroes in the C-Tier are average and still usable if a specific role is needed. But I wouldn’t recommend investing any resources in them.
C-Tier heroes for adventure mode/PvP
- Stone Hermit
- Sylvan Spirit
- Pyromaniac
- Catapult
- Abomination
C-Tier heroes for guild boss
- Frozen heart
- Golem
- Trickster
- Mushroom Shield
- Ninja Mole
- Crabomancer
- Pyromaniac
5
D-Tier heroes
Heroes in the D-Tier are weak and are not worth using in the long run due to their limitations; they won’t be able to affect the battle outcome at all.
D-Tier heroes for adventure mode/PvP
- Herbalist
D-Tier heroes for guild boss
- Archangel
- Warrior Carriage
- Sylvan Spirit
- Catapult
- Abomination
- Herbalist
Now that we have classified all the available heroes in Top Troops let’s get over how to reroll.
6
Top Troops reroll guide
This guide makes rerolling in Top Troops more straightforward than in other games. You finish the tutorial, delete part of the game’s data, and reroll for units again.
- First, do the tutorial, which takes about 10 minutes.
- Then, check your Mailbox and get any bonus rewards. You can get free Essential Summons shards or gems from Release Commemoration, Discord Pre-Open, or by claiming Top Troops codes.
- Next, pull from the Essential summon and any other summoning banner if you’ve got enough gems.
- If you don’t get the hero you want, you need to delete the Player’s Data.
- To do so, tap the “Menu” button on the top right from the Top Troops home screen and choose “Account.” Then tap “Delete Account.”
- You’ll return to the main menu. Now, you can keep rerolling from Step 2.
Once you get the hero you want, link your account to keep your data safe. You can also enter an invitation code from another player for more freebies. You might also get bonus rewards when logging in if events happen in the game.
That’s all folks for our Top Troops tier list and reroll guide; if you’re still getting used to this new genre, we suggest you read our Top Troops guide - a couple of useful tips for new players, otherwise we’ve got a lot of other games that might pique your interest: