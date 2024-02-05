Edenight: Idle RPG lets you collect a squad of combat-ready girls to fight a viral threat, now in open beta on Android

Edenight: Idle RPG is now in open beta on Google Play

There are over 90 characters to collect

Log in to score 1000 free draws

Loongcheer Game has announced that Edenight: Idle RPG is now in open beta, letting Android players get their hands on the idle title on Google Play. The 2D anime-style game thrusts you into a world that's ravaged by a viral threat, and it's up to you and your squad to use your special abilities and save the human race.

In Edenight: Idle RPG, you can look forward to lovely battle animations that up the ante in combat, as well as a convenient character growth system. Raise the star level of your characters, upgrade your heroes, boost their skills and unlock new equipment to prep them for the battles ahead.

You can also feed your competitive streak with the PvP mode, or dive into interactive challenges to reap bountiful rewards. Given the game's idle nature, you can also expect to score in-game goodies and achievements even when you're AFK. With over 90 characters to collect, there's bound to be something for everyone, and if you take part in the current check-in event, you can score 1000 free draws in total to get you started.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Edenight: Idle RPG on the Google Play Store for Android devices during its open beta phase. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the studio as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.