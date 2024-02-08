5 new mobile games to try this week - February 8th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub
Let's get on with it!
1
Potion Permit
Potion Permit tasks you with curing the mayor's daughter in the small town of Moonbury. The only problem is that the town has always relied on traditional means to heal whatever ails its residents - and it's up to you to convince them of modern alchemy's medical advancements.
The RPG offers an open-ended experience as you expand your area and upgrade buildings in town. You'll diagnose the townsfolks' ailments, craft concoctions to cure them, and even fall in love in the process - all in a day's work for The Medical Association's most seasoned chemist.
2
Wytchwood
Calling witches "wicked" is definitely overrated - especially when you're the one casting the cruel curses. In Wytchwood, you'll craft your curious concoctions across an enchanted land of fairytales. You'll need to gather your ingredients and brew your magical potions in the solitude of the woods, all while deciding the kind of cruel fate you want to curse the inhabitants of the forest with.
The game also lets you grow the most bizarre items to aid you with your enchantments - whether those are toxic toadstools or the eyes of newts - all presented with charming storybook-esque aesthetics.
3
Galaxy Mix - Planet Watermelon
Go on a different kind of interstellar journey with Galaxy Mix - a new iteration of that popular watermelon game that took the world by storm. Here, you'll merge stars to create bigger and brighter ones, as well as keep those adorable pixelated planets happy by crafting combo chains. Then, watch the fruits of your handiwork reflected in your high score using special power-ups.
You'll also be dropping bombs to obliterate roadblocks - you can even shake the screen to shuffle your board. The best part of it all is that you can play this game on your Apple Watch - those long and boring commutes are now finally a thing of the past.
4
Of Two Minds
This FMV game lets you step into the shoes of a psychoanalyst in New York in the 80s. Using the powers of free association, you'll piece together bits and pieces of the narrative based on your own observations from your patients - how does a certain motivation connect to the overall idea?
Crafted in collaboration with game designer and composer Lucas Tahiruzzaman Syed, Of Two Minds boasts actual footage shot in the 80s by filmmaking company Burgeon & Flourish LLC, adding to the immersive quality of this game that's 30 years in the making.
5
Edenight: Idle RPG
Now in open beta for Android users to get their hands on, Edenight offers a lovely 2D anime-style RPG where you'll collect a squad of powerful female heroes to rescue the human race from a viral threat. With the game's idle progression mechanics, you can enjoy convenient growth items to help you boost your combat prowess across PvE and PvP challenges.
The game also features more than 90 characters to collect, along with a special 1000-draw freebie for beginners to take advantage of.