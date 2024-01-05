The complete beginner’s guide to Echocalypse

In Echocalypse, battles will progress automatically with your units acting mostly on their own. As they fight they’ll build up a resource called ‘Rage’ which, when the bar is full, allows your fighters to automatically cast their special skills. These skills naturally form a key part of their status in your team, and you'll need to balance in characters who heal and do damage as well as buff and boost accordingly.

Each battle progresses through a set number of 20 rounds during which you need to defeat the enemy or lose. You'll lose points for each of your Cases that are defeated - resulting in diminished rewards. Echocalypse has a unique - and very helpful - feature which allows you to dramatically speed up battles by 2x or 3x if you want to blaze through them. As you battle and progress through the story you'll also unlock Relics which prove further special moves that show up as active skills.

In terms of active skills, you’ll need to build up Fusion Points, these are shown in the bottom right of the screen and need to be manually activated. However, they’re much more powerful than your automatic skills and can easily help wipe out squads of weaker enemies or do tons of damage to a boss. Each Relic provides a unique active skill as you unlock.

You’ll also need to watch the positioning of your team, as where they are placed relative to the enemy will affect who they attack and are attacked by. Fortunately, you only need to focus in a single direction, but standard advice applies…support in the back (or at least out of the line of fire), and stronger characters in the front.

Naturally, to build up your team of Cases you’ll also need to draw characters, which you can do from your headquarters. You’ll use S. Elementium to draw new Cases, and a variety of Mission Data currency to level them up. It’s all very straightforward if you’re familiar with this genre of RPG auto-battler.

As you progress you’ll be able to boost and augment your characters to level up and increase their stats, as well as unlock additional passives. This provides a two-way approach to building up your team of Cases. You’ll notably also be able to send out your Cases on mini-quests to accrue the resources necessary for these boosts, minimising grinding elements.