Echocalypse best team compositions in 2022

Are you trying to form the best teams in Echocalypse but are confused about how to do so? Do not worry as we will teach you all the basics of team-building and also list the best team compositions currently available in Echocalypse. Being an idle game, you might believe that building a good team in Echocalypse is easy but it is quite the opposite. Players will need to consider several factors that play out when building the right squad. Additionally, the vast amount of different content available in the game makes sure that one team can't clear every game mode consistently and efficiently.

ROLES TO CONSIDER WHILE BUILDING A TEAM

– These cases are going to be critical for the success of your team’s functioning. They help you in securing kills on high-priority targets by disabling enemies or enabling allies. Supports/Healers – These cases are needed in every single team composition ever created due to the amount of utility they provide. In some cases, some cases might also double down as Healers or vice versa.

Before we move on to list some of the best team compositions, we must address the factors and the roles of each case. This is due to the fact that each case has a specific role to play. By better understanding their roles in the teams, we will be able to assign them to the right formation. For example, some DPS cases are best suited for single-targeted damage while some are great at dealing AoE damage. So, we cannot take the first case into game modes like event dungeons where a large number of enemies are present. Here are the main roles of cases that are required in almost every team composition:

