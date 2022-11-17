Echocalypse best team compositions in 2022
Are you trying to form the best teams in Echocalypse but are confused about how to do so? Do not worry as we will teach you all the basics of team-building and also list the best team compositions currently available in Echocalypse. Being an idle game, you might believe that building a good team in Echocalypse is easy but it is quite the opposite. Players will need to consider several factors that play out when building the right squad. Additionally, the vast amount of different content available in the game makes sure that one team can't clear every game mode consistently and efficiently.
ROLES TO CONSIDER WHILE BUILDING A TEAMBefore we move on to list some of the best team compositions, we must address the factors and the roles of each case. This is due to the fact that each case has a specific role to play. By better understanding their roles in the teams, we will be able to assign them to the right formation. For example, some DPS cases are best suited for single-targeted damage while some are great at dealing AoE damage. So, we cannot take the first case into game modes like event dungeons where a large number of enemies are present. Here are the main roles of cases that are required in almost every team composition:
- DPS – These cases are going to be aiding you in dealing damage to the enemies. DPS cases can be of both types – single target or AoE damage. Again, there is no ideal case for such a role. It changes depending on the requirement of the team and the game mode you are creating it for.
- Tanks– These cases are going to be your frontline. Naturally, they are going to have huge health pools and high defences to soak up the incoming damage. In some cases, these tanks might also double down as Supports by providing buffs or as Crowd controllers by debuffing enemies.
- Crowd Controllers – These cases are going to be critical for the success of your team’s functioning. They help you in securing kills on high-priority targets by disabling enemies or enabling allies.
- Supports/Healers – These cases are needed in every single team composition ever created due to the amount of utility they provide. In some cases, some cases might also double down as Healers or vice versa.
This covers all the ideal roles that should be fulfilled in any team composition. Check out the list of best team compositions in Echocalypse currently available by clicking on the button below!
Team #1
In this team, players can experience the deadly combo of Zawa and Yulia as their main DPS cases. Your main character is going to stay at the front of the team as it excels in both Offense and Defense. Nanook and Eriri are going to be your primary tanks/supports as Nanook’s shields and Eriri’s heals will play a major role in keeping your team alive and well. Fenriru is going to act as a Secondary DPS as well as a wave clearer since all of her abilities are AoE.
Team #2
Again, we see the Main character being put at the front. He has one of the highest base defences and attack in the game plus he’s available for free, so make sure to upgrade him as soon as possible. Pan Pan’s healing is no joke. Currently touted as the best healer in the game, her being the solo support is enough to keep the whole team alive. Vivi is a good crowd controller that can also double down as a tank thanks to her high base stats. Lastly, the backline of Horus and Gryph is enough to pierce through the thickest enemies. Garula is important as her healing reduction debuff synergizes well with Gryph’s burn debuffs.
Team #3
This team will highlight the DPS outputs of both Mori and Beam. The Main character will again act as a sturdy frontline. Tawaret’s second ability Smash Down is extremely important to set up both Mori and Beam as she reduces the Armor and Magic resist of all enemies for two turns. This can accentuate the damage dealt by both Mori and Beam’s AoE damaging skills.
Team #4
This is going to be an example of a classic Burn team that performs exceptionally well in dungeon-based game modes. The Main Character retains his position as the tank for the team while Audrey is included for her immense healing capabilities. Her ultimate ability also grants 2 rounds of Healing buff and 2 Rage to all allies. This helps Shiyu and Regina to cycle their ultimate abilities faster. Both of them have AoE damaging skills that inflict Burn debuffs for 2 rounds. Shiyu has one of the best stat sheets for a DPS hero which makes her good even as a regular debuff. Gryph is further included as a Link Case to provide additional Burns on enemies.
Team #5
This is one more example of a balanced team composition that is widely used by free-to-play players. Except for Mori and Pan Pan, every case can be acquired completely free-to-play by progressing through the storyline. Pan Pan is a necessity as she will be the sole Support in charge of keeping the team alive. We have also added Nanook as a Link Case and she will be able to provide some Shields as well for additional security. Mori and Niz will be the main damage dealers in this team. Wadjet is a great crowd controller that can transform backline enemies into mummies for one round.
