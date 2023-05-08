: June 1st, 2023 - checked for new codes

We will share all the latest working Viking Rise codes you can use to get in-game freebies. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when they get released. So bookmark this post and check back often to get your hands on new Viking Rise codes before others.

ACTIVE VIKING RISE CODES

VRKINGDOM50

VR777

Viking Rise codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible, or else they might expire.

EXPIRED CODES

VRTYDC100K

VRAPR2

VRAPR1

VRMAR2

VRMAR1

WGUB7N

TZE69W

VRFOLLOWERS0414

VRFEATURE

VRFOLLOWERS0313

VRODINDAY1

VRTHANKYOU

VRVALENTINES

AQR9CV

EEFBUR

HOW TO USE CODES FOR VIKING RISE?

Step 1 : Launch Viking Rise and click on your profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen

Step 2 : Go to the settings tab

Step 3 : Choose the redeem gift option

Step 4 : Type any of the active Viking Rise codes from above into the text box

Step 5: Click on the redeem button

If you are new to Viking Rise or haven't used the codes before, don't worry. Here is a complete guide on how to use theand claim freebies.

How to get more Viking Rise codes?

About the game