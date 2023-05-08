Viking Rise codes (June 2023)
|
| Viking Rise
| Viking Rise
Updated on: June 1st, 2023 - checked for new codes
Similar Articles:
We will share all the latest working Viking Rise codes you can use to get in-game freebies. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when they get released. So bookmark this post and check back often to get your hands on new Viking Rise codes before others.
ACTIVE VIKING RISE CODES
- VRKINGDOM50
- VR777
Viking Rise codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible, or else they might expire.
EXPIRED CODES
- VRTYDC100K
- VRAPR2
- VRAPR1
- VRMAR2
- VRMAR1
- WGUB7N
- TZE69W
- VRFOLLOWERS0414
- VRFEATURE
- VRFOLLOWERS0313
- VRODINDAY1
- VRTHANKYOU
- VRVALENTINES
- AQR9CV
- EEFBUR
HOW TO USE CODES FOR VIKING RISE?If you are new to Viking Rise or haven't used the codes before, don't worry. Here is a complete guide on how to use the Viking Rise codes and claim freebies.
- Step 1: Launch Viking Rise and click on your profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen
- Step 2: Go to the settings tab
- Step 3: Choose the redeem gift option
- Step 4: Type any of the active Viking Rise codes from above into the text box
- Step 5: Click on the redeem button
How to get more Viking Rise codes?Do you want more Viking Rise codes? Well, you can follow the game's Facebook page or join its official Discord server, where the developers share new codes occasionally. However, it isn't easy to keep track, so we suggest you bookmark this guide and come back often to get new codes, as we regularly update this guide as and when new Viking Rise codes get released.
About the gameViking Rise is a popular real-time strategy war game developed and published by IGG. You get to play as a Viking leader, where you have to build your tribe and fight others. It features popular heroes from Norse Mythology. It's free to play and available on both Android and iOS.
Similar Articles: